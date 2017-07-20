Arkansas high school coach cited on 2nd DWI charge, records show; district investigating

Records show an Arkansas high school coach has been cited on his second charge of driving while intoxicated, and the superintendent says the school district is looking into the incident.

Around 11:05 p.m. Saturday, 60-year-old Robert Lynn Rook of Arkadelphia was pulled over in his bronze 2000 Dodge Q15 while heading west on Interstate 30 in Clark County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Rook was cited by Cpl. Edward Church on a charge of driving while intoxicated as well as driving left of center, improper lane change and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, the document says.

In April 2016, Rook stood trial for his first DWI violation, which stemmed from a Sept. 19, 2015, traffic stop, online court records show. Rook was sentenced in that case to 12 hours of DWI classes, had his license temporarily suspended and was ordered to pay a fine.

The 60-year-old is listed as the head girls basketball coach and a counselor at Arkadelphia High School on the school’s website. On the site, he goes by his middle name, Lynn.

“The district is currently gathering and reviewing documentation related to the arrest. We will follow state law and district policy as we make a decision on how to move forward,” Superintendent Donnie Whitten said in a statement. He declined to provide further comment.

A court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23.