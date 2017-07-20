Arkansas woman gets 20 years for sending child-porn videos of 15-month-old

An Arkansas woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing live pornographic videos of a 15-month-old baby and sending them to a Texas man, acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris said.

Lacy Brooks, 31, of Searcy was indicted in January on one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography, records show.

Brooks pleaded guilty later that month to both counts and was sentenced Thursday before U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson in the Eastern District of Arkansas. She was also ordered to 10 years of supervised release.

Authorities say screenshots of the baby — naked from the waist down, with the child’s private area exposed — were found on a Texas man's phone and were from Skype video conversations with Brooks. Some showed the baby lying on an open diaper while others showed a sex toy being placed on the infant, according to the affidavit.

Brooks and the other Skype user, later identified as Brian Casper of Tyler, Texas, also exchanged messages that were sexual in nature about Brooks and the baby.

Brooks’ arrest came as part of an investigation into Casper, who admitted to requesting child porn from mothers he had met on dating websites.

A search of Casper’s phone uncovered a series of screenshots dated Aug. 25, 2015, that showed a naked baby, Harris said.

Casper pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to produce child porn and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

