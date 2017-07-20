Cabot car show to support veterans

Start your engines!

The first Heroes and Hot Rods car show to support American Veteran Outdoors will soon cruise into Cabot.

The fundraiser will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29 in the Cabot High School parking lot.

Preregistration costs $20, or entrants can register the day of the show for $25. Admission to the show is free.

David Cagle, co-founder of American Veteran Outdoors, said the organization focuses on taking veterans on trips to enjoy the outdoors.

Trips are sponsored at no cost to participating veterans, he said.

“We take veterans on hunting and fishing trips to thank them for their service and sacrifice to the nation,” he said.

Most trips include hunting for deer, ducks, turkeys, hogs or doves, he said.

Lindsey’s Resort in Heber Springs is one place the group takes veterans for fishing trips from time to time.

Cagle said the organization also supports military children and the spouses of service members who are deployed.

“We try to do as much as we can. We recently donated an automatic wheelchair to a veteran in need,” he said. “We want them to know they aren’t forgotten and there are people who appreciate them.”

American Veteran Outdoors is a national nonprofit organization with 48 team members in 13 participating states, Cagle said.

The organization also partners with other nonprofit organizations, including Hooked on Heroes and A Veteran’s Best Friend.

Hooked on Heroes takes veterans on free fishing trips, while A Veterans Best Friend trains service dogs for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, he said.

Cagle said AVO also helps Feed Our Vets, a food pantry based in Cabot.

“The goal of our organization is serving those who serve us and using the outdoors as a tool to give back and show thanks. Being outdoors is a tool for veterans that can help with things like anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said.

Ben Hawkins, AVO co-founder and event manager, said the organization goes outside the box when it comes to supporting veterans.

Some veterans don’t hunt or fish, Hawkins said, but there are ways the organization can accommodate them.

“We were approached by a veteran who wanted to go on a motorcycle ride,” Cagle said. “He’s paralyzed, so they’re going to take him out on a ride on a Slingshot.”

Cagle said AVO participates in events throughout the year, including the Arkansas Big Buck Classic.

“We raffle items off there and sell merchandise,” he said. “We also always accept donations, both monetary and material.”

Hawkins said the organization was founded by veterans and aims to give other veterans a sense of belonging.

Other co-founders include Jason Pitts and Justin McCoy.

“It gives them the sense of feeling wanted again. There are so many out there who feel alone and forgotten,” Hawkins said.

The organization provides an opportunity to show veterans that they aren’t forgotten and have thousands of brothers and sisters, he said.

Cagle said AVO also speaks as a voice for America, giving people an opportunity to thank veterans for their service.

AVO creates friendships and bonds with veterans across the country, he said.

“It’s definitely heartwarming to them,” Cagle said.

“We’ve assigned some of the veterans to our team, and it gives them a sense of purpose again,” he said. “It gives them something to do to engage their minds on helping others, rather than feeling depressed or lonely.”

Cagle said he remembers being approached by a brigadier general who, at age 83, asked AVO to take him on one last duck hunt.

“We took him on the duck hunt; he had a great time. Shortly after, he broke his hip,” Cagle said. “He ended up passing away about six months ago, so that was literally his last duck hunt. We fulfilled his request.”

Cagle said there is something special about each and every trip.

“We always want them to show up, and safety is our No. 1 concern on trips,” Hawkins said.

A staff member is paired up with each veteran, he said.

“I went trout fishing once with a veteran who hadn’t been fishing since his wife passed away. The gentleman broke down and cried on the boat,” Hawkins said. “Years go by, and then they finally get out there.”

Hawkins said he expects the Heroes and Hot Rods car show to go well, and AVO is already planning for next year’s show.

Prizes at the car show will be awarded in the following categories: Best Muscle Car, Best Street Rod, Best Under Construction, Best Truck, Best Import, Veterans’ Choice, Best Street Bike, Best Cruiser and Host Choice.

AVO will also raffle off items, such as engraved glass mugs, at the event.

Hawkins said a vendor will serve barbecue at the fundraiser.

“We can’t wait to see how this takes off; we’ve gotten so much support on this one,” he said.

“When you combine a love for cars with a love for veterans, you get an awesome thing,” Hawkins said.

“We’re all passionate outdoorsmen,” Cagle said, “and we took something we loved and decided to use it as a tool to give back.”

To register for the event, contact fiveooneracing@yahoo.com or American Veteran Outdoors at (501) 743-5550.

Staff writer Kayla Baugh can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or kbaugh@arkansasonline.com.