Car trying to beat train gets knocked into police vehicle, authorities say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
BILOXI, Miss. — Mississippi police say a freight train hit a car trying to beat it across the tracks, knocking it into a police SUV and a car that had been pulled over for a traffic stop.
Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher De Back said the car hit by the train rolled over, injuring the driver. He said the woman inside was treated and released after being extricated Tuesday evening. Nobody else was hurt.
De Back said the CSX train conductor sounded the horn, but the driver kept heading south toward the train tracks.
