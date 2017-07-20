COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

July 21

Adult Softball Registration Deadline

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department’s deadline for registering teams for the Adult Fall Softball League is 5 p.m. Friday. Teams that register must pay the entry fee and submit the entry form, as well as a team roster. All forms are available in the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department Office or online at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

July 21 and 22

Singing Convention

CONWAY — The 139th annual session of the Faulkner County Singing Convention will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday at Eastside Baptist Church, 1735 E. Oak St. (U.S. 64). The event is open to the public. After Friday’s session, refreshments will be provided, and lunch will follow the Saturday-morning session. Officers for the convention are Robert Clark, president; Jonathan Sawrie, vice president; Robert Morrow, chaplain; Raymond Bush, sergeant at arms; Margie Fulmer, secretary; and Martha Wilcox, treasurer.

July 22

Relay for Life Fundraiser

RUSSELLVILLE — Carnival for a Cure and Cruisin’ for a Cure, a fundraiser for the Relay for Life of Pope, Yell and Conway counties, will take place Saturday in the main parking lot of Russellville High School. The car show, Cruisin’ for a Cure, will begin with car check-in from 8-10 a.m. Judging will follow, with awards presented at 1 p.m. All proceeds from the show will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Carnival for a Cure will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with food trucks, bounce houses, horse rides, face-painting, DJ Miles Lowery and pay-to-play games. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/popear or the organization’s Facebook page.

Red Curtain Theatre Auditions

CONWAY — The Red Curtain Theatre will hold auditions for Deathtrap, by Ira Levine, at 1 p.m. Saturday at 913 W. Oak St. Mike King will direct the local production. Auditioners are asked to arrive at 1 p.m. and be prepared to do a cold reading from the script. Callbacks will be at 7 p.m. July 26. Performances are scheduled for Sept. 8-10. For more information or to sign up to audition, visit redcurtaintheatre.com.

July 23

Palestine Baptist Church Homecoming

QUITMAN — Palestine Baptist Church, 389 Edgemont Road, will celebrate its 156 years of existence at the church’s homecoming. Brother Mike Martin will deliver the message at 11 a.m. A potluck lunch will be served at noon in the Fellowship Hall, followed by a special concert by Heavens Echoes at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at (501) 589-2860.

July 24

Adult Fall Softball League Divisional Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will have a divisional meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Hughes Community Center for teams competing in the fall softball league. A representative from each team needs to attend the meeting. For more information, contact the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Audubon Society Meeting

CONWAY — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. in Room 110, in the basement’s north hall, of the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Life Sciences at Hendrix College. The program will be presented by Cindy Franklin, who has had a lifelong interest in gardening and bird-watching. In February and March 2016, Cindy and her husband, Bill, spent 24 days in southern Argentina and Chile on a Wings Tour. Her presentation provides a brief overview of areas they visited and observations about land and sea birds and animals. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend. For directions to the building, call (501) 977-3899.

July 25

Meet the Master Gardeners

CONWAY — All who are interested in becoming a Master Gardener in Faulkner County — novices and seasoned gardeners — are invited to attend Meet the Master Gardeners at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension office, 844 Faulkner St. There will be a brief program, and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about their organization. Refreshments will be served.

Ongoing

Stuff the Bus

BATESVILLE — Stuff the Bus, the United Way of North Central Arkansas’ annual effort to collect school supplies and other basic items for children in Independence County, is underway. The Wood Family Dealerships will donate athletic shoes and encourages others to do the same. Supplies will be collected during the last two weeks of July at all Citizens Bank locations in Independence County and at the United Way office. Very-gently-used or new outfits can be dropped off at Fresh Start Resale Shop, 1280 N. Saint Louis, and at the Almost New Store, 563 Water St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday; or at Batesville Help & Hope, 2622 E. Main St., 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Indicate that the donations are for the back-to-school event. School buses will be at the Walmart Supercenter, 3150 Harrison St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5, the annual Arkansas sales-tax holiday, to collect school supplies and shoes.

Governor’s Arts Awards Nominations Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards. The annual awards program recognizes Arkansas artists, arts patrons, arts educators and corporations for their outstanding contributions to the arts community. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 4. To download a nomination form or to submit a nomination online, visit arkansasarts.org. Nominees must be current Arkansas residents or Arkansas-based corporations. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Peas Take One Veggie Cart

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library and the Faulkner County Urban Farm Project will have the Peas Take One Veggie Cart available each Monday throughout the summer in the front lobby of the library, 1900 Tyler St. The cart will have a wide variety of vegetables and fruits for the public to take home. Nutritional-fact cards will accompany the produce, as well as recipe cards.

Summer Concert Series

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library’s annual Summer Concert Series takes place indoors to beat the heat. All are invited for music from local musicians and summer snacks. All concerts are at 2 p.m. Sundays. The schedule includes July 23, Mary Parker; July 30, Wightman and Karen Harris; Aug. 6, John Murphy; Aug. 13, Fat Soul Band; and Aug. 20, Wyatt Jones. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Starting a Business in Arkansas

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Starting a Business in Arkansas from 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 27 at Arkansas Tech University. The seminar discusses essential startup steps, legal business structures, regulations, licensing and key issues that affect business success, as well as common pitfalls entrepreneurs face. The cost to attend is $30, and veterans attend free. Registration is required by Wednesday by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Hope for the Future

CONWAY — Alzheimer’s Arkansas will present Hope for the Future, a free educational workshop for those caring for someone with memory loss, dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28 at the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. The workshop will include guest speakers, and lunch will be provided. The cost is $45 for professionals and family caregivers requesting college education units. Monday is the deadline to register. For more information, call (50) 224-0021 or visit alzark.org.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Fundraiser

FAIRFIELD BAY — Tickets are on sale for the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center’s annual Cheeseburger in Paradise fundraiser, set for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Conference Center. The dinner and dance will feature beach food, a silent auction, a pay-as-you-go bar and live music by Lucky Draw. Tickets are $25, and 50/50 raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets are available from committee members Linda Duncan, Bonnie Lang, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis and Cindy Wellenberger, and at the Education Center and the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. For more information, call (501) 884-4440.

Relay for Life Luminaria Ceremony

RUSSELLVILLE — The traditional luminaria ceremony for the Relay for Life of Pope, Yell and Conway counties will take place from 9-9:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Russellville Depot Park downtown. The ceremony will follow the quarterly Downtown Art Walk, scheduled to end at 9 p.m. For more information, visit the local Relay for Life web page at relayforlife.org/popear or the organization’s Facebook page.

