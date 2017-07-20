Daytona race could cause clash at home

A four-time Daytona winner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. hasn't exactly closed the door on racing at the Florida restrictor-plate track although he has announced that he is retiring at the end of the season, but his wife sure has.

Despite Earnhardt's desire to continue racing in future Daytona 500s and in the 2018 Clash, an invite-only exhibition race at Daytona in February, Amy Earnhardt did not give her blessing based on the potential risk of another concussion, which caused him to miss the final half of last season.

"I've received many comments on Dale Jr. running the 2018 Clash, based on whether or not I give my blessing," Amy wrote on Twitter. "Considering his struggles last fall with his injury, we are very blessed that he is now healthy, happy and able to enjoy his final season...and hopefully many years beyond racing. So my answer is simple. It's not worth the risk of his health."

With Earnhardt's history of concussions, it's concerning to see him put in dangerous situations which could be avoided. Amy explained on a podcast earlier this month that the couple "got into an argument" about it because he'd be very recently retired.

"So, if you get an invitation in the mail, it's nice, right? If you get an invitation to a wedding or a party, you're like, 'Oh cool, somebody thought to include me,'" Earnhardt explained about wanting to drive in The Clash on his podcast. "And that's kind of like what getting the pole and getting the opportunity to run The Clash is like. It's like getting an invitation. You may not want to go to the party, but you're upset if you don't get the invitation."

Steelers rage

A man so drunk and angry over a Pittsburgh Steelers loss that he almost hit his 4-year-old daughter with a folding chair will spend three years on probation.

The Greensburg (Pa.) Tribune-Review reported that 55-year-old Arnold Palmer Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to simple assault. Westmoreland County prosecutors dropped more serious aggravated assault charges against the Ligonier man, who is not related to Arnold Palmer, the late famous golfer.

Police say Palmer acknowledged drinking 16 beers and getting mad because the girl wouldn't quiet down during Pittsburgh's 21-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6. Police say Palmer avoided hitting the girl only because his wife grabbed the chair.

Defense attorney Eric Dee said the couple is currently separated. Palmer also must undergo alcohol treatment and take anger management and parenting courses.

Job search

Detroit Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant has been suspended four games for violating the NFL substance abuse policy -- the suspension is his third since the start of the 2016 season.

"Bryant had three sacks last season," wrote Janice Hough of leftcoastsportsbabe.com. "When you have as many suspensions as sacks, it might be time to find a new line of work?"

Sports quiz

What university did Armonty Bryant attend?

Sports answer

East Central (Okla.)

Sports on 07/20/2017