ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

SATURDAY

Genealogy workshop

The Butler Center for Arkansas Studies will hold a genealogy workshop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Genealogist Robin Hanson, also a professor of cultural history, will present four sessions geared to helping genealogists of all levels sharpen their skills and enlarge the scope of their research. Doors open at 9. Admission is free. Call (501) 918-3033.

SUNDAY

Anime classic

A resourceful young witch uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt in director Hayao Miyazaki's animated film KiKi's Delivery Service, screening at 12:55 p.m. Sunday (dubbed into English) and 7 p.m. Monday (with English subtitles) at the Breckenridge 12 and the Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock. It's part of Studio Ghibli Fest, a six-film monthly series of Japanese anime classics. The screening will also include short animated films from the Gkids Minifest. Ticket information is available at FathomEvents.com.

ETC.

Rocky Horror tryouts

The Weekend Theater, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock will hold auditions for performers 18 and older for The Rocky Horror Show (book, music and lyrics by Richard O'Brien) in a "modern-day re-imagining" by director Andrea McDaniel, 4 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. Auditioners should prepare (and provide sheet music for the accompanist) 32 bars of a song in the style of the show. Males auditioning for the role of Rocky should be comfortable taking off their shirt during auditions. There could also be cold readings from the script. Provide a head shot and a completed audition form, available online in advance -- along with a list of available roles and requirements -- at weekendtheater.org/news-events/auditions. You need to attend only one audition session. Production dates are Oct. 20-22, 26-29 and Nov. 3-5, with one possible midnight show. Rehearsals start in early September. Email McDaniel at twtexecdir@gmail.com.

TICKETS

Steamroller Christmas

Tickets -- $38-$78 -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Buy tickets at the Celebrity Attractions Box Office at Robinson Center, call (501) 244-8800 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Weekend on 07/20/2017