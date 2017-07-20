Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

LAKE DARDANELLE Bass fishing is good early and late with topwater baits. They’re biting crankbaits, jigs and Bamboozie and worms in the afternoon. Stripers and white bass are biting live crankbaits, swimbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater popping lures in the main river channel on dikes and just outside the buoy line. Bream have been excellent on crickets and worms and small jigs along river rock with grass. Crappie have been good in creeks on minnows 10-11 feet deep. Catfish have been good on shad and bream main river creek channels.

GREERS FERRY LAKE Crappie are in big schools in the standing pole timber around brush piles and Lake suspended in open water in cuts 15-30 feet deep. Try minnows and jigs fished vertical for best results. Bream are guarding fry up shallow and out to 28 feet of water. Try using crickets and crawlers, and the shallow fish will eat the same as well as small in-line spinners and small crankbaits. Black bass are well distributed and are biting spinnerbaits, crankbaits and topwater baits. In deep water, try Texas-rigged worms, Carolina rigs, spoons, in-line spinners, hair jigs and football heads.

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK POOL) Reports have been excellent below the Murray Dam. Anglers are using 2-ounce jigs in pearl color and Zoom Flukes. Also plastic worms are working nicely. Crappie are biting red tube jigs in 10-12 feet of water around rocky points. The white bass are biting shaky heads, Red Bug and trick worms in depths of 10-15 feet.