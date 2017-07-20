GOP majority leader urges senators to resolve disputes over health care bill

WASHINGTON — Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spurred Republican senators Thursday to resolve internal disputes that have pushed their marquee health care bill to the brink of oblivion. Yet Sen. John McCain's jarring diagnosis of brain cancer complicates the effort.

"Dealing with this issue is what's right for the country," McConnell, R-Ky., said. He added, "It was certainly never going to be easy, but we've come a long way, and I look forward to continuing our work together to finally bring relief."

With a 52-48 majority, McConnell has been unable to muster the 50 votes he'd need to approve his party's health care overhaul. Vice President Mike Pence would cast the tie-breaking vote.

But with McCain, R-Ariz., receiving treatment back home for an uncertain period of time, McConnell's numerical advantage has dwindled. In McCain's absence, if just two Republicans defect it would sink President Donald Trump's and the GOP's banner legislative priority, and more than that have said they are ready to do so.

Aiming to finally resolve the issue, McConnell has said he'll force a vote on the legislation early next week.

Around two dozen senators staged a nearly three-hour bargaining session Wednesday night to resolve their disputes. When it was over, none offered specific examples of any progress.

"We still do have work to do to get to a vote of 50, but people are committed to continuing that work," said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., a member of the GOP leadership who hosted the meeting in his office.

Also attending Wednesday's private meeting were health secretary Tom Price and Seema Verma, the Medicaid and Medicare administrator. It was interrupted by prayer after the lawmakers learned that McCain, 80, had a cancerous brain tumor.

Earlier Wednesday at the White House, Trump told them they must not leave town for their August recess without sending him an "Obamacare" repeal bill to sign.

"I'm ready to act," Trump said. During last year's presidential campaign he had declared repeatedly it would be "so easy" to get rid of the Obama law.

Earlier in the week, the latest Senate GOP health care plan collapsed, leading Trump to call for simply letting Obama's law fail.

McConnell indicated he was prepared to stick a fork in the Republican bill and move on to other issues, including overhauling the tax code. But Trump pressured McConnell to delay the key vote until next week, and he invited Republican senators to the White House for lunch.

