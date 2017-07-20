Grichuk’s homer pushes Cardinals past Naturals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Randal Grichuk hit a threerun home run in the fifth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to an 8-4 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday. The Cardinals swept the four-game series with the win.

The home run by Grichuk capped a four-run inning and tied the game 4-4 after Gabriel Lino hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Cardinals took the lead for good in the seventh when Oscar Mercado scored on a wild pitch.

Tyler Bray (5-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Pedro Fernandez (4-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Donald Dewees homered and singled for Northwest Arkansas.