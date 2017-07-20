Hottest day of year so far predicted in central Arkansas; all of state under heat advisory

Forecasters predict Thursday will be the hottest day of the year so far in central Arkansas as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s, and the humidity will make the sweltering conditions feel even warmer, forecasters said.

A heat advisory, which is issued whenever humidity makes conditions feel 105 degrees or hotter, is set to go into effect for the entire state from 1 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday.

In Little Rock, temperatures Thursday are expected to reach a high of 97 with a heat index as high as 108, National Weather Service of Little Rock meteorologist Michael Brown said. Friday temperatures are likely also to reach a high of 97 with a similar heat index, he said.

Wednesday, when the temperature reached 95, marked central Arkansas’ hottest day in 2017 so far.

The majority of Arkansas will experience temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

Fayetteville is expected to see a high of 94 while Fort Smith and Russellville are forecast to fall just short of triple digits. Northeast Arkansas is expected to hit 96 while southern Arkansas is forecast to reach 97.

Most of the state will be awash in sunshine, Brown said. A few clouds and an isolated storm or two might form beginning in the mid-afternoon, he added.

When a heat advisory is in effect, people need to take precautions, Brown said. He advised Arkansans to wear light-colored clothing, complete outside work early in the morning, drink plenty of water, bring pets inside and crack car windows, as vehicles can heat up quickly.

Illnesses such as heat stroke and dehydration are possible, and people should check up on relatives and neighbors as long as the heat remains intense, forecasters said.