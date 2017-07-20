• Daniel Stoltzfus, 44, and his wife, Savilla, 43, of Quarryville, Pa., convicted of child endangerment, were sentenced to up to seven years in prison for giving their oldest daughter to a cultlike figure who sexually assaulted the girl and her five sisters, prosecutors said.

• Dijanelle Fowler, 25, was charged with murder, child cruelty and concealing a death after police in DeKalb County, Ga., said her 1-year-old daughter, left in a car with the air conditioning running while Fowler got her hair done, died after the car's engine stopped and the temperature spiked.

• Adam Shannon, 45, of Doylestown, Ohio, said he fell overboard while fishing on a lake near his home but was able to use his air-filled prosthetic leg to stay afloat until help arrived.

• Jansen Simon, 30, left on the side of a Louisiana highway by some friends, flagged down a Lafourche Parish sheriff's deputy for a ride but ended up under arrest when the deputy checked his identity and learned Simon was a fugitive wanted since 2013 on battery and other counts.

• Gene Petriello, spokesman for Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Ga., said the park will permanently shutter its iconic 27-year-old wooden roller coaster, the nearly 100-foot-tall Georgia Cyclone, on July 30 to make way for a new ride.

• David Blackmon, 32, a self-described drug dealer, called 911 to report that someone in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., broke into his car to steal $50 and about a quarter-ounce of cocaine, resulting in his arrest on drug possession and other counts, sheriff's deputies said.

• Chastinea Reeves, 15, of Gary, Ind., will be tried as an adult on a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of her mother, 34-year-old Jamie M. Garnett, during a February confrontation in their home, a juvenile court judge ruled.

• Wade Seago of Samson, Ala., said that when the family's pet schnauzer, Cruiser, started barking, he didn't hesitate to take three shots with a .38-caliber handgun to down an 820-pound feral hog that appeared in his front yard, adding, "I'd do it again tomorrow."

• George Lockhart, a high school principal in Lake Worth, Fla., was demoted and took a $21,000 pay cut for asking three math teachers to do his son's online middle school algebra assignments two years ago, with one teacher telling investigators he did the homework out of respect for Lockhart.

