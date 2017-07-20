Jailed man accused in 2 California slayings

TEXARKANA -- A man being held in the Miller County jail on aggravated-robbery and weapons charges is suspected of participating in a gang-related double slaying in California.

Charod "Pac-Man" Robinson, 28, agreed to waive extradition to Pasadena, Calif., at a hearing Tuesday before Miller County Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell said prosecutors in California want Robinson returned to their jurisdiction where he is accused of killing two people in a shooting connected to a feud between rival Crips and Bloods street gangs.

Robinson is accused of being among gunmen who fired at a crowd gathered in Pasadena at a January vigil to honor the victim of a gang-related shooting in December. Two men were killed and a woman was injured, according to online news reports.

Robinson was arrested by Texarkana police May 9. He faces charges of aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in Miller County.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., officers stopped a Ford Taurus being driven by Gregory Martin, 25, near East 17th and Hickory streets, according to a search warrant affidavit. A woman reported that Martin resembled one of two men who had just robbed her outside her home at gunpoint, the affidavit said. The woman said the men took between $400 and $500 and keys to her Dodge Charger.

Martin gave his consent to search the Taurus, according to the affidavit. Inside a storage compartment, officers recovered a California identification card with Robinson's name on it.

One of the officers who responded to the traffic stop recognized Robinson's name from the identification card as a man on foot he'd had contact with in the area of 16th and Locust streets about 15 minutes earlier. Officers found and detained Robinson and searched the area where he'd been approached by police, recovering a set of keys and a black 9mm pistol, according to the affidavit.

Martin has been charged with aggravated robbery and is being held in the Miller County jail. Bail is set at $250,000. He faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison if convicted.

Robinson is being held in the Miller County jail until authorities in California arrange for his transport to Pasadena to face murder and other charges.

State Desk on 07/20/2017