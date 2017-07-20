Home / Latest News /
Lawn-mowing man charged in neighbor shooting spat
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis-area man who was wounded when an argument with a neighbor escalated into across-the-fence gunfire has been charged in the shooting.
The Indianapolis Star reported that Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper charged 59-year-old Jeffrey S. Weigle with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon Wednesday. Weigle was arrested in a hospital bed after police were told he'd threatened to harm the neighbor.
Video shows the two trading insults on their properties in Greenwood on June 27 before Weigle — apparently riding a lawnmower — pulls out a handgun.
The video then shows Indianapolis firefighter Dean Keller fire his gun and Weigle returning fire. Weigle suffered a chest wound. Keller wasn't injured.
Weigle doesn't yet have a lawyer on record. Cooper earlier determined Keller acted in self-defense and wouldn't be charged.
