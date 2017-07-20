Home /
Little Rock fast-food restaurant robbed at gunpoint
This article was published today at 1:41 p.m.
Authorities are investigating after a gunman robbed an Arby's in Little Rock on Wednesday night.
An employee at the chain's restaurant at 8212 Geyer Springs Road told investigators that the man came in around 9:15 p.m., pointed a gun at her, indicated it was a holdup and took a money tray from the register, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The robber ran south from the business.
Police searched the area but didn't make an arrest. No injuries were reported.
The gunman was said to be a black male who stood about 5 feet 7 inches tall and wore a black hat, a black coat, black shirt and gray pants with a blue stripe on them.
titleist10 says... July 20, 2017 at 2:47 p.m.
