Little Rock mayor's plan to reduce violence in city includes intervenor program, police recruitment

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola on Thursday afternoon announced a six-pillar approach to reducing violence in the city in the wake of a mass shooting that left 28 people wounded and generated national attention.

The “LR for Life” plan, largely a more detailed outline to one previously publicized, was unveiled in the rotunda of Little Rock’s city hall in downtown.

It came two days after the 32nd homicide in Little Rock this year claimed the life of a newcomer to the city and about a day after police shot a suspected shoplifter and subsequent carjacker outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant on the city’s west side as he attempted to flee.

Police had not named the man shot outside the eatery as of Thursday afternoon. He did not have life-threatening injuries.

"We must understand that one person alone cannot solve or, for that matter, be blamed for our challenges," Stodola told city leaders, residents and reporters crowded in the building.

Among the objectives named to combat violence were disrupting acts before before they start, “aggressively” prosecuting repeat offenders, strengthening Little Rock’s police force, rebuilding deteriorating neighborhoods and promoting opportunities for employment and education.

As part of the strategy to lessen violence, Stodola unveiled the creation of Ceasefire Little Rock, a program modeled after ones in other cities that utilize intervenors in attempts to resolve disputes among disconnected youth and young adults before they turn violent.

The mayor also referenced ongoing work by the Police Department's violent crimes apprehension teams and a recently created task force to engage in investigations.

Stodola stressed the importance of stopping domestic violence — which he noted was behind 17 percents of homicides between 2009 and 2016 in Little Rock.

On the issue of dozens of vacant positions in the Police Department, the mayor said that steps are being taken to increase recruiting.

"The current environment [makes it] increasingly hard to find citizens willing to become police officers," Stodola said, adding that "Little Rock is not alone in this challenge."

To ease the burden on Little Rock police, a civilian squad is set to be formed to handle low-level traffic offenses and administrative duties, he said.

Recruitment efforts will include promoting open positions in the news media as well as launching a marketing campaign and a new website.

Stodola said that in order to keep officers on the Little Rock force, incentive packages will be offered.

Eighteen officer recruits are set to become certified by the end of August. Two additional recruitment classes are set for later this year.

Three grants applications have been submitted to the Department of Justice that would help the city coordinate responses in crime hot spots, form a Gun Crimes Intelligence Unit, purchase software to analyze instances of crime, expand training and enhance community outreach.

Concerns over violence grew after a mass shooting early July 1 at Power Ultra Lounge, 220 W. Sixth St., in which a onslaught of gunfire left 25 people with gunshot wounds and three others hurt as they tried to leave.

The shooting at the since-shuttered nightclub was said to have resulted from a dispute between “rival groups” during a concert by Memphis rapper Finese 2Tymes, whose real name is Ricky Hampton.

Hampton, 25, has been named a “person of interest” in the shooting. His bodyguard, 25-year-old Kentrell Gwynn, faces federal charges related to the gunfire.

Little Rock’s recent spate of violent crime has also sparked a reaction from state and federal officials, who have called for a broadened and more extensive approach to tackling the issues plaguing Arkansas’ capital city.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson unveiled a plan last month aimed at reducing instances of gun violence through a bolstering of Little Rock’s investigative resources.

A joint task force will allow authorities to share intelligence and target violent offenders. It is expected to be composed of up to 20 officials from various local, state and federal agencies.

An idea considered earlier this month in Pulaski County Quorum Court to enact prohibitions against concerts or performers with lyrics that could potentially “promote or incite violence” garnered little support.

