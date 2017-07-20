Man, 2 women arrested in robbery of woman outside Arkansas apartment

Three people face charges in a robbery early Wednesday of a woman outside her apartment in Hot Springs, authorities said.

Michael Jay Craig Jr., 20, Angel Nichole Hill, 19, both of Hot Springs, and Diamond Dalissa Morris, 22, of Camden, each face a charge of aggravated robbery, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday.

The victim told investigators she was walking into her apartment on Lowery Street when a man wearing a mask with a skeletal design on it pointed an apparent handgun at her, stole her purse and got in a car that then fled the area, according to an affidavit cited by the newspaper.

Police spotted the suspect vehicle and chased it to Hendricks Street, where the occupants got out and ran, the affidavit said. All three were later arrested and identified by police as Craig, Hill and Morris.

Authorities reported finding some of the victim's items near the car and a skeletal mask and fake gun inside the vehicle.

All three suspects remained in the Garland County jail on Thursday morning.

