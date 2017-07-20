Major league baseball notes

DIAMONDBACKS

Martinez hurts hand

CINCINNATI -- J.D. Martinez hurt his left hand while striking out Wednesday night, forcing him out of his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The right fielder was hit on the side of the left hand while swinging at a two-strike pitch from Cincinnati's Tim Adleman in the fourth inning. Martinez's hand was shaking as it was examined. Since the ball hit only his hand during the swing, the at-bat ended in a strikeout.

Martinez left for a defensive replacement in the bottom of the inning.

The Diamondbacks sent three prospects to the Detroit Tigers for Martinez on Tuesday, hoping to add some power to the middle of their lineup. He also struck out in his first at-bat, going after a pitch in the dirt.

CUBS

Bryant sprains finger

ATLANTA -- The Cubs believe Kris Bryant won't miss a prolonged period of time after he suffered a sprained left little finger that forced him to leave the Chicago Cubs' game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

The Cubs say X-rays on Bryant were negative. His status is day to day and he will be monitored.

"I think he's doing fine," said Manager Joe Maddon. "... I don't have any final conclusions but I think we really kind of dodged the bullet right there."

Bryant doubled to center field off R.A. Dickey in the first inning. With two outs, Bryant tried to advance to third base on a pitch in the dirt. He slid head-first into third base but was thrown out by catcher Tyler Flowers.

Bryant remained face-down on the field for a few seconds before rising to his feet. He immediately looked at his left hand.

Maddon said he doesn't think the injury is "anything debilitating."

"From what I understand it kind of bent his finger and might have got cut on the cleat a little bit," he said.

Tommy La Stella replaced Bryant at third base in the bottom of the inning.

Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP, is hitting .273 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI.

PADRES

Cosart out rest of 2017

Another injury-plagued season has come to an end for Jarred Cosart. The Padres right-hander underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery early this week and will be sidelined for the remainder of 2017, Manager Andy Green said. The cleanup procedure is the second Cosart has had since the end of last season.

Cosart, 27, is expected to be ready for the start of 2018, though he could be a non-tender candidate this winter. He will be eligible for salary arbitration, and his Padres tenure has been marred by inconsistency and multiple stints on the disabled list.

Acquired from Miami last July, Cosart posted a 6.03 ERA in nine starts before going down with elbow inflammation in September. On Oct. 19, he had a bone spur in the elbow surgically removed.

Cosart, who also dealt with blisters in 2016, opened this season in the bullpen, moved to the rotation when Trevor Cahill went on the disabled list and re-encountered the injury bug himself. He exited an April 18 start with a strained hamstring. After a month, he returned to make four more starts before an elbow strain landed him on the shelf.

Green did not provide further details on Cosart's latest operation.

RED SOX

Sandoval officially released

The Boston Red Sox have officially released Pablo Sandoval because the third baseman didn't report after being designated for assignment last week.

The team announced the move Wednesday.

It officially ends the Boston tenure for the once-celebrated free agent, who never was healthy enough to live up to the expectations that came with the $95 million contract he signed in 2014.

With the Red Sox unable to find a team willing to take on part of his salary, the 2012 World Series MVP with the San Francisco Giants moves on after a total of 161 games, 575 at-bats, 136 hits and 14 home runs for Boston -- but not a single one of them in the postseason.

WHITE SOX

Moncada, Abreu reunited

CHICAGO -- Yoan Moncada has a friend from his hometown to show him all about life in the big leagues in his new town.

The first lesson from new Chicago White Sox teammate Jose Abreu, a fellow product of Cienfuegos, Cuba, was on Chicago traffic.

But despite some construction and delays, the road to Guaranteed Rate Field was completed Wednesday for Moncada, Chicago's new second baseman and baseball's top prospect, according to Baseball America.

"I texted [Abreu] and I asked him in the morning if he can pick me up at the airport and he did it," Moncada, 22, said through a translator. "I'm happy. I'm trying to enjoy the moment and enjoy this opportunity. I'm in the big leagues right now and this is where I want to be."

"I've known him since he was a kid," Abreu said through a translator, from his locker stall next to Moncada's. "We were from the same town, and I knew him from that time when I was playing there. He's just an outstanding player. He's got all the tools to be an All-Star."

Moncada was acquired from the Boston Red Sox for ace Chris Sale in the offseason and hit .282 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI and 17 stolen bases at Class AAA Charlotte. Boston spent $63 million -- including a record $31.5 million bonus -- to sign Moncada in 2015 after he left Cuba. Moncada played eight games last season for the Red Sox, batting .211 with four hits in 19 at-bats. He drove in one run.

White Sox Manager Rick Renteria admitted there was a special feeling in the air with the arrival of Moncada, the first to arrive from a deep crop of young players brought in by General Manager Rick Hahn.

"I love his makeup. He's driven," Renteria said. "There are people who see him and he's a very gifted athlete so sometimes he does things very easily that may be misconstrued as being nonchalant but he can get to balls, he can do things seemingly without any effort."

Sports on 07/20/2017