• Universal Music Latin Entertainment said that the song "Despacito" by Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and the accompanying remix featuring pop star Justin Bieber has become the most streamed track of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays across streaming platforms. The music company said Tuesday that the song surpassed the previous record holder -- Bieber's 2015 hit song "Sorry," which has 4.38 billion plays. "Despacito," which was released in January, has been at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks. Fonsi said in a statement that streaming has helped his music reach every corner of the planet. Daddy Yankee ousted Ed Sheeran this year, becoming the first Hispanic artist to lead in Spotify streams, thanks in part to the success of "Despacito".

• Rosie O'Donnell is in a new feud with President Donald Trump's supporters after promoting an online game that lets players lead Trump off a cliff. Several conservative blogs have called attention to O'Donnell tweeting a link to pushtrumpoffacliffagain.com during the weekend. A post on Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity's website calls the game "sick" and "gross." The Young Conservatives website suggests the game encourages violence against the president. O'Donnell and Trump have traded barbs for years after O'Donnell publicly criticized Trump on The View in 2006. Trump has made her a frequent target on Twitter, calling her a loser, a bully and mentally sick over the years. The comedian's Twitter account lately has focused negatively on Trump. She tweeted "u r going 2 jail" to Trump's account Tuesday.

• Britain's Queen Elizabeth II marked Canada's 150th birthday with a visit to Canada House in central London, where she was given a sapphire brooch Wednesday to celebrate her sapphire jubilee, marking her 65 years on the throne. Dubbed the Sapphire Jubilee Snowflake Brooch, the gift from Canada is decorated with 48 sapphires from the only sapphire deposit ever found in Canada. The queen, in a white silk floral dress and blue hat, was already wearing a platinum maple leaf brooch chosen to honor Canada. The queen viewed Canadian artifacts from the royal collection -- including several with photographs of her presiding at important events. Oliver Urquhart Irvine, royal librarian and assistant keeper of the Royal Archives, helped show the queen around the exhibit. He joked that it was somewhat odd to explain the historical artifacts to Elizabeth. "She was there," he said. "She knows the material better than I do." The queen was joined by her husband Prince Philip at the celebration.

A Section on 07/20/2017