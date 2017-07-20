Nearly $20,000 in cash stolen from Arkansas business, police say

An intruder broke into a Jonesboro business and made off with nearly $20,000 in cash, authorities said.

It happened sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon at Tax and Financial Advantage Group, 1719 Executive Square.

The burglar pried open an exterior door, broke an interior office door and pried open a filing cabinet where cash was stored, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

The intruder stole two bags of money, the report said, noting one had $17,000 and another that had $2,500 in it.

No suspect was listed on the report, and no arrest had been made at the time it was filed.

On its website, Tax and Financial Advantage Group, or TaFA, says it offers "tax, accounting, payroll, and business services."