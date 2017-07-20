'Noble Ape' Gaffigan brings comedy to LR

Jim Gaffigan made his name as a stand-up comedian, but he's also an actor, writer, producer, author -- and the father of five.

It's as a comedian that he's visiting Little Rock this weekend, an 8 p.m. Sunday show at First Security Amphitheater in Riverfront Park, part of his current "Noble Ape" tour.

But he's making almost as many appearances lately on big and small screens. He played John Stoehr, Chuck Wepner's (Liev Schreiber) best friend, in Chuck, the true story of the boxer who in 1975 went 15 rounds against Muhammad Ali.

He plays a seemingly normal father whose home life is turned upside down when his 17-year-old son discovers that his dad has a second family in the pending comedy You Can Choose Your Family.

Other coming film roles: He plays a district attorney in the drama Chappaquiddick, about U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy's (Jason Clarke) 1968 car wreck in which Mary Jo Kopechne (Kate Mara) died; another comedy, Drunk Parent; and the main character's voice in the animated Duck Duck Goose.

Previous film credits include Three Kings, Hot Pursuit, Super Troopers, 17 Again and Experimenter.

Gaffigan and his wife, Jeannie, wrote and were the executive producers and show runners for the semi-fictitious The Jim Gaffigan Show, which aired for two seasons on TV Land, and revolved around one man's struggle to balance fatherhood, stand-up comedy and an insatiable appetite.

In 2014, Gaffigan performed for Pope Francis and more than 1 million festival attendees at the Festival of Families in Philadelphia and became one of only 10 comedians to sell out Madison Square Garden. In 2016, Forbes named him as one of the world's highest grossing comedians.

Gaffigan's first book, 2013's Dad Is Fat, and second book, 2014's Food: A Love Story, spent weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Weekend on 07/20/2017