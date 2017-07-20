Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Police suspend Elliott probe

Dallas police have suspended an investigation into an incident at a bar involving Ezekiel Elliott, the latest off-field issue for the Cowboys' star running back. Police said Wednesday that the investigation was suspended "due to the lack of a complaint," and that no other witnesses had come forward. The statement said investigators had made several unsuccessful attempts to reach the 30-year-old man who was punched in the nose Sunday night. Dallas Coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday that he hadn't spoken to Elliott about the incident but planned to when players report to the practice facility Friday, a day before the team flies to California for training camp. Elliott wasn't named in the original police report.

Hardy's death ruled a suicide

The death of former NFL wide receiver James Hardy has been ruled a suicide by Indiana officials. The Allen County Coroner's Office said Wednesday that the 31-year-old Hardy died of "asphyxia due to drowning." Michael Burris, chief investigator for the coroner's office, said the determination of suicide was based on Hardy's medical and psychiatric history, his contacts with law enforcement and other evidence, including some found on his body. Hardy's body was found June 7 at a dam along the Maumee River in his hometown of Fort Wayne. Relatives had reported the former Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens player missing a few weeks earlier.

Receiver suspended a game

The NFL has suspended Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison without pay for the season opener Sept. 10 against Seattle for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. The league said in a statement Wednesday that Allison would be eligible for all preseason practices and games. He would be eligible to return from his Week 1 suspension Sept. 11. The Packers declined comment, citing confidentiality. Allison was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession last September stemming from a traffic stop in Manitowoc County. He reached a plea deal with prosecutors in April, paying $330 to settle the charge after it was amended to a local violation.

Bears sign QB Trubisky

The Chicago Bears on Wednesday signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, their first-round draft pick and the No. 2 overall selection in April. Trubisky received a four-year contract worth under $30 million, with approximately $19 million to sign. While Trubisky is considered the franchise's quarterback of the future, despite the price the Bears paid to draft him he's not expected to start this season. Veteran Mike Glennon was signed in the offseason to take over for the departed Jay Cutler, giving the Bears time to develop Trubisky.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies sign Chalmers

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Mario Chalmers, nearly 1 1/2 years after he ruptured his right Achilles tendon playing for the team. The Grizzlies announced the deal Wednesday. Terms of the contract weren't disclosed. Chalmers, 31, was injured in March 2016. During the 2015-16 season, Chalmers played 61 games for the Grizzlies and Miami Heat, averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds. Chalmers played for Miami from 2008-15 and was part of the Heat's 2012 and 2013 NBA Championship teams.

Suns make moves

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has extended the contract of General Manager Ryan McDonough through the 2019-20 season and hired longtime NBA player James Jones as vice president of basketball operations. Sarver said Jones will report directly to McDonough in the new position. McDonough is entering his fifth season as general manager and is the architect of an exceedingly young roster built with draft picks. Jones played the past 14 seasons in the NBA -- two with the Suns-- and was part of three championship teams -- two in Miami and one in Cleveland.

MOTOR SPORTS

Crafton wins on dirt

Matt Crafton won the Dirt Derby on the half-mile dirt track at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on Wednesday night for his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory in more than a year. The two-time series champion passed Stewart Friesen with 16 laps to go and won by 1.96 seconds. Crafton won for the first time since May 2016 at Charlotte. Friesen, a Canadian with dirt-track experience, started from the pole and led a race-high 93 laps. He finished a career-best second in a Chevy. Chase Briscoe was third in a Ford, Grant Enfinger fourth in a Toyota and John Hunter Nemechek fifth in a Chevy. Series points leader Johnny Sauter was involved in an early wreck and finished 23rd. He has a seven-point lead over Christopher Bell, who won the Short Track Nationals sprint car event at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway in 2014. Crafton’s previous best finish at Eldora was eighth in the first race in 2013.

TENNIS

Karlovic moves to quarterfinals

Defending champion Ivo Karlovic of Croatia beat American Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday in his Hall of Fame Tennis Championships opener in Newport, R.I., to reach the quarterfinals in the grass-court event. Karlovic, 38, had 16 aces and broke Kudla's serve three times. Karlovic will face Germany's Peter Gojowczyk, a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 winner over Russia's Konstantin Kravchuk. Top-seeded John Isner, the big-serving American who won Newport titles in 2011 and 2012, used 13 aces to beat Australia's Sam Groth 6-2, 6-4. Isner will play fellow American Dennis Novikov, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Canada's Frank Dancevic. American Bjorn Fratangelo also advanced, beating Australia's Akira Santillan 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-1.

SOCCER

U.S. survives El Salvador in Gold Cup

PHILADELPHIA — Omar Gonzalez and Eric Lichaj scored late in the first half and the United States beat El Salvador 2-0 on Wednesday night in an ugly CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal during which defender Henry Romero appeared to first bite Jozy Altidore on the back of a shoulder and then pull the American forward’s nipple.

Canadian referee Drew Fischer, a Major League Soccer regular, did not penalize the incident, which occurred during a skirmish on the goal line in the 57th minute ahead of a U.S. corner kick. A furious Altidore shoved down Romero after the apparent bite in his left shoulder area, then grimaced and fell to the ground after having his nipple twisted, but remained in the game.

Romero still could face discipline later, CONCACAF said.

The Americans, who started five veterans added for the tournament’s knockout phase, overcame shaky defensive play and poor passing, advancing to a semifinal against Costa Rica on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Bruce Arena changed all 11 starters for the second consecutive game and at 7-0-5 set a record for longest unbeaten streak at the start of a U.S. coaching tenure, topping Bob Bradley’s 10-0-1 in 2007.

The U.S. improved to 6-0 against El Salvador in the Gold Cup, also winning quarterfinals 4-0 in 2002 and 5-1 in 2013. The Americans are 17-1-5 overall against the Salvadorians, the only loss an exhibition at San Salvador in 1992.

Altidore, forward Clint Dempsey, midfielders Michael Bradley and Darlington Nagbe, and goalkeeper Tim Howard were all added to the lineup.

A crowd of 31,615 at half-filled Lincoln Financial Field was evenly split with supporters of both teams.

Dempsey made his 135th appearance, moving past Jeff Agoos into sole possession of third on the U.S. list, trailing only Cobi Jones (164) and Landon Donovan (157). Dempsey needs one goal to equal Donovan’s American record of 57 national team goals.

