Outdoors calendar

JULY
20 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 3 and 4 meeting. Grecian’s Steakhouse, Paragould. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com
20 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 9 meeting. Smokin’ In Style BBQ, Hot Springs. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com
27 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
29 Polk County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman’s Night Out. Ouachita Center. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
29 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Wister Lake, Wards Landing ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673
AUGUST
1 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 12 meeting. Main Street Pizza, El Dorado. John Mooney (870) 866-9977 or johnmooney201204@aol.com
3 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 11 meeting. Five Oaks Lodge, Humphrey. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org
