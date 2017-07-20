Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 20, 2017

Outdoors calendar

This article was published today at 2:21 a.m.

For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JULY

20 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 3 and 4 meeting. Grecian’s Steakhouse, Paragould. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com

20 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 9 meeting. Smokin’ In Style BBQ, Hot Springs. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com

27 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

29 Polk County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman’s Night Out. Ouachita Center. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

29 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Wister Lake, Wards Landing ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673

AUGUST

1 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 12 meeting. Main Street Pizza, El Dorado. John Mooney (870) 866-9977 or johnmooney201204@aol.com

3 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 11 meeting. Five Oaks Lodge, Humphrey. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

Print Headline: Outdoors calendar

