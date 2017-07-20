Home / Latest News /
Pickup strikes pedestrian; Arkansas man dies from his injuries
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:34 a.m.
A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a pickup while crossing a U.S. highway in Benton County on Wednesday night, police said.
A 2012 Ford F-350 was heading west on U.S. 71B in Rogers around 10:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Gregory D. Brandon, 45, of Rogers was crossing the highway and was fatally struck by the pickup, police said.
The driver was not reported injured in the collision.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.
At least 261 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
