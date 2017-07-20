Police identify suspected shoplifter, officer who shot him outside west Little Rock restaurant

Authorities on Thursday identified the man shot by police outside a restaurant in west Little Rock earlier this week and named the officer who will be placed on leave while the shooting is investigated.

Rudy Avila, 22, of Little Rock remained in the hospital a day after the Wednesday shooting, according to a news release. Avila was a suspect in a shoplifting at the Home Depot at 12610 Chenal Parkway when he escaped from officers' custody, police said.

He reportedly fled by foot across the store's parking lot to a nearby Chick-Fil-A's drive-thru, where he carjacked a vehicle from a woman, according to the news release.

Police said Avila ignored officers' instructions to get out of the car and instead drove toward officer Ralph Breshears, who, "in fear for his life," fired his weapon.

The release states that Avila, who was hit multiple times in the arm, then drove over an embankment and into another vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening, and charges are pending against him upon his release, authorities said.

Breshears, who has been an officer with the Little Rock department since Feb. 25, 1991, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, according to the release.

