Police identify teen found fatally shot on Little Rock street

Authorities have identified the teenager who was found fatally shot on a residential street in Little Rock Tuesday night.

Officers were sent to the 4800 block of West 14th Street around 11:20 p.m. after getting a call someone had been shot.

They found 19-year-old Samuel "Chris" Gilmore lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Gilmore, who police said had recently moved to Little Rock from Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

[HOMICIDE MAP: Interactive map shows locations, details of all killings so far this year in Little Rock]

A resident of an apartment complex in the area who spotted Gilmore in the street and called 911 said the teen had been shot twice in the chest and once in the head. The man also said he watched a silver or white four-door compact car speed off toward 12th Street.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said Thursday that Gilmore has an aunt who lives in Little Rock, though it's unclear why the teen recently moved to Arkansas.

Police have not yet identified a motive or any suspects in the killing, he said.

Gilmore's death marked the 32nd killing reported by Little Rock police this year.