State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BARNETT;--;--;--;--

BREWER;Excellent;Good;Fair;Good

CONWAY;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair

GREERS FERRY;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Good

HARRIS BRAKE;--;Good;--;Excellent

MAUMELLE;Fair;Excellent;Excellent;Good

OVERCUP;Good;Fair;Good;--

SUNSET;Good;Good;Good;Poor

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Good;Good;Fair

NORRELL;Fair;Good;Fair;Poor

PECKERWOOD;Good;Good;Excellent;Good

WILLASTEIN;Good;--;Fair;--

WINONA;Good;Good;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Excellent;Good;Fair;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;--;Good;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);Excellent;Excellent;Good;Poor

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Excellent;Excellent;Good;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Poor;Good;Poor

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Poor;Fair;Good;Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER)

Twelve hours of daily generation is providing excellent wading conditions on the upper sections of the river early in the day and on the middle and lower sections later in the day. For fly fishing, try sowbugs, midges, emergers and streamers. Red and hot pink-colored Trout Magnet bodies on chartreuse heads are recommended for spin fishing. Always check before heading to the Little Red River by calling the Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District water data system (501) 362-5150 for Greers Ferry Dam water release information or check the Corps of Engineers website (www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil/) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecasted generation schedule.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;Good;Good;Poor

NORFORK;Fair;--;--;Poor

BUFFALO RIVER The Buffalo National River is floatable, and smallmouth bass are biting above, in and below the shoals. Bigger fish can be found around rocky cover on slackwater banks.

CROOKED CREEK Smallmouth bass are biting in shoals and along sheltered banks out of the main current.

BULL SHOALS TAILWATER

Two to three generators are running daily. Red/gold Thomas Buoyant Spoons are working well and also shrimp/PowerBait. Redworms are catching a lot of rainbow trout in heavy current.

NORTH FORK RIVER

Fishing quality has been inconsistent. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;Fair;Good;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout fishing has improved significantly just upstream from the U.S. 62 bridge. Trout are being caught on light terminal tackle with various PowerBaits and waxworms. Spoons of various sizes and Rapalas are also doing the trick. Walleye are being caught near the town of Beaver on Crawler rigs with nightcrawlers and with Rapalas in depths of 6-15 feet.

FAYETTEVILLE;Excellent;Excellent;Good;Good

SEQUOYAH;Good;Good;Good;--

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--

CROWN;Good;Good;Excellent;--

POINSETT;Good;Good;Good;Good

SPRING RIVER Trout are biting great on Diablos, snails and Y2Ks. For spin fishers, Trout Magnets in hot pink and white are working great. Smallmouth bass and bluegill also love the hot pink color.

SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Fair;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Good;Excellent;Good;Good

GREESON;--;--;--;--

WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Good;Good;Good

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;Good;Excellent;Good;Good

DEGRAY;Good;Good;Good;Poor

OUACHITA;--;--;--;--

HAMILTON;Excellent;--;--;--

NIMROD;Fair;Good;Good;Fair

CATHERINE Rainbow trout fishing is winding down, but white bass are in the tailrace and are being caught on live minnows tight-lined over deep water below the bridge. In periods of current flow, jerkbaits in a black/silver pattern have worked well over rock structure and sandbars.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Good;--;--;--

CANE CREEK;Good;Good;--;Fair

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Poor

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 07/20/2017