State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BARNETT;--;--;--;--
BREWER;Excellent;Good;Fair;Good
CONWAY;Good;Good;Excellent;Fair
GREERS FERRY;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Good
HARRIS BRAKE;--;Good;--;Excellent
MAUMELLE;Fair;Excellent;Excellent;Good
OVERCUP;Good;Fair;Good;--
SUNSET;Good;Good;Good;Poor
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Good;Good;Good;Fair
NORRELL;Fair;Good;Fair;Poor
PECKERWOOD;Good;Good;Excellent;Good
WILLASTEIN;Good;--;Fair;--
WINONA;Good;Good;Good;Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Excellent;Good;Fair;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);Good;--;Good;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);Excellent;Excellent;Good;Poor
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Excellent;Excellent;Good;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Poor;Good;Poor
BISHOP PARK PONDS;Poor;Fair;Good;Poor
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER)
Twelve hours of daily generation is providing excellent wading conditions on the upper sections of the river early in the day and on the middle and lower sections later in the day. For fly fishing, try sowbugs, midges, emergers and streamers. Red and hot pink-colored Trout Magnet bodies on chartreuse heads are recommended for spin fishing. Always check before heading to the Little Red River by calling the Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District water data system (501) 362-5150 for Greers Ferry Dam water release information or check the Corps of Engineers website (www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil/) for real-time water release and the Southwestern Power Administration website (swpa.gov) to see forecasted generation schedule.
NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;Good;Good;Good;Poor
NORFORK;Fair;--;--;Poor
BUFFALO RIVER The Buffalo National River is floatable, and smallmouth bass are biting above, in and below the shoals. Bigger fish can be found around rocky cover on slackwater banks.
CROOKED CREEK Smallmouth bass are biting in shoals and along sheltered banks out of the main current.
BULL SHOALS TAILWATER
Two to three generators are running daily. Red/gold Thomas Buoyant Spoons are working well and also shrimp/PowerBait. Redworms are catching a lot of rainbow trout in heavy current.
NORTH FORK RIVER
Fishing quality has been inconsistent. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, Copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10). The fishing is better in the morning.
SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--
FELSENTHAL;--;--;--;--
NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Good;Fair;Good;Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Trout fishing has improved significantly just upstream from the U.S. 62 bridge. Trout are being caught on light terminal tackle with various PowerBaits and waxworms. Spoons of various sizes and Rapalas are also doing the trick. Walleye are being caught near the town of Beaver on Crawler rigs with nightcrawlers and with Rapalas in depths of 6-15 feet.
FAYETTEVILLE;Excellent;Excellent;Good;Good
SEQUOYAH;Good;Good;Good;--
NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BALD KNOB LAKE;--;--;--;--
CROWN;Good;Good;Excellent;--
POINSETT;Good;Good;Good;Good
SPRING RIVER Trout are biting great on Diablos, snails and Y2Ks. For spin fishers, Trout Magnets in hot pink and white are working great. Smallmouth bass and bluegill also love the hot pink color.
SOUTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;Fair;--;--;--
MILLWOOD;Good;Excellent;Good;Good
GREESON;--;--;--;--
WEST-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ATKINS;Good;Good;Good;Good
BAILEY;--;--;--;--
DARDANELLE;Good;Excellent;Good;Good
DEGRAY;Good;Good;Good;Poor
OUACHITA;--;--;--;--
HAMILTON;Excellent;--;--;--
NIMROD;Fair;Good;Good;Fair
CATHERINE Rainbow trout fishing is winding down, but white bass are in the tailrace and are being caught on live minnows tight-lined over deep water below the bridge. In periods of current flow, jerkbaits in a black/silver pattern have worked well over rock structure and sandbars.
SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Good;--;--;--
CANE CREEK;Good;Good;--;Fair
CHICOT;--;--;--;--
MONTICELLO;Excellent;Good;Excellent;Poor
NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm
Sports on 07/20/2017
Print Headline: State fishing report
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: State fishing report
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.