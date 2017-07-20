HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

LR Hall hires new coach

Kipchoge VanHoose was named the new head football coach at Little Rock Hall by the Little Rock School District on Wednesday.

VanHoose was the head junior varsity coach at Bethel High School in Hampton, Va., and brings a decade of experience as a head coach and offensive coordinator in the semiprofessional ranks, as well as various coaching and assistant coach roles in both Kansas City, Kan., and Kansas City, Mo.

Under his leadership, the Kansas City Kaos of the North American Football League improved from a 5-5 record in 2007 to a 9-1 record in 2008.

VanHoose is a certified secondary math instructor who earned a bachelor of science in mathematics from the University of Central Arkansas.

The Warriors were 2-9 last season under Tim Scarborough, who resigned in June.

GOLF

Gibson eliminated at U.S. Junior Amateur

Wil Gibson of Jonesboro was eliminated Wednesday in the round of 64 at the U.S. Junior Amateur at Flint Hills National Golf Club in Andover, Kan.

Gibson, the 29th seed, was defeated 5 up by the 36th seed, Garrick Higgo of South Africa. Higgo led 4 up before Gibson trimmed the deficit in half after the par-4 12th, but Higgo won the last three holes to win the match.

Gibson earned his way into the match-play field after finishing 1 over in Monday and Tuesday's stroke-play portion.

Four Arkansans at Southern Amateur

Luke Long of Fayetteville had the low score Wednesday among the four Arkansans playing at the 111th annual Southern Amateur Championship at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst.

Long shot a 1-under 71 and sits in a tie for 47th place, six strokes behind the leaders. Lloyd Jefferson Go and Karl Vilips opened the tournament with a 65.

Peyton Wilhoit of Searcy is one stroke behind Long after an even-par 72, which included a 2-under 34 on the back nine.

Conway's Carson Roberts, who won the Arkansas State Golf Association Championship on Sunday at Hot Springs Village, shot an even-par 36 on the front but slipped to a 4-over 40 on the back to finish his opening round with a 4-over 76.

Garrett May of Hope also shot a 76 on Wednesday after a 3-over 39 on the front nine.

Sports on 07/20/2017