Style: On the beach

Early reviews for Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk have raised eyebrows and expectations. At least one wag has deemed it the “greatest war movie of all time.” Well, our Piers Marchant has seen it and filed his review. But Dunkirk isn’t the only film opening this midsummer weekend; Dan Lybarger looks at Girls Trip and Philip Martin assays the bio pic Maudie. Dan also checks in with his list of the best films this century and Sean Clancy gives us a preview of a short film that’s playing in the North Little Rock comedy club The Joint next week.

All in this Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.