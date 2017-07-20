THE WEEKEND TEN

1 GAFFIGAN

Comedian-actor Jim Gaffigan will have the audience rolling by the river when his “Noble Ape” tour stops at the First Security Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Curtain time is 8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $24-$165. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster. com. See Story on Page 4E.

2 GUY TROUBLE

An eternally optimistic dance-hall hostess (Moriah Patterson) with a huge heart but a lousy choice in men finally meets what seems to be a decent guy (Michael Pere) in the musical Sweet Charity (music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields, book by Neil Simon, based on Federico Fellini's film Nights of Cabiria), onstage through July 29 at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Following a preview performance at 7 p.m. today (tickets: $15), curtain times are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and July 28-29, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Doors and the theater's Bistro/Bar open one hour before curtain. Tickets are $30. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit argentacommunitytheater.com. See Story on Page 4E.

3 GRAPES

Help protect African animals while sipping from a glass or two at Winos for Rhinos, sponsored by Little Rock chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers, 6-9 p.m. Saturday at River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. The party features a wine tasting, music, silent auction, food, games, hay rides and animal encounters. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for designated drivers. Visit facebook.com/events/1522932411112586.

4 GIG FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Rock 'n' roll keeps things jumping at Amp Out Alz 6, 7-11 p.m. Saturday at The Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. The annual fundraiser for Alzheimer's Arkansas will feature classic rock music by Roxx. Tickets are $25, $75 for reserved seats. Call (501) 224-0021 or visit eventbrite.com.

5 GRAIN

A river of specialty beers will flood the Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets in downtown Little Rock for the Great Arkansas Beer Festival, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door, $60 VIP. Visit garbf.com. See Story on page 8E.

6 GARY

Actor-comedian Gary Owen holds forth at 8 p.m. Saturday on the stage of Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $29.50-$49.50 plus fees. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

7 GUFFAWS

Veteran comic Dan O'Sullivan headlines shows at 7:30 p.m. today ($8) and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday ($12) at the Loony Bin Comedy Club, Breckenridge Village Shopping Center, Interstate 430 and North Rodney Parham Road. Call (501) 228-5555 or visit loonybincomedy.com.

8 'GIVING WATER TO A DROWNING MAN'

Country singer Lee Roy Parnell headlines a Murphy USA Summer Concert Series show, 7 p.m. Saturday at the Showtime Stage, Oak and Jefferson streets, El Dorado. Blackstrap Molasses and The Burners will be the opening acts. Admission is free. Call (870) 862-4747 or visit mainstreeteldorado.org.

9 GUITAR

Fingerstyle jazz guitarist Sean McGowan will perform, part of the Argenta Arts Acoustic Music Series, at 7:30 p.m. today at The Joint, 301 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District. Tickets are $25. Call (501) 425-1528 or visit argentaartsacousticmusic.com or centralarkansastickets.com.

10 GRANDIOSO

It's the final weekend for the 67th season of Opera in the Ozarks, with the last performance of Carlisle Floyd's Susannah at 7:30 p.m. today and Georges Bizet's Carmen at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Inspiration Point, U.S. 62 west of Eureka Springs. Tickets are $25-$30, $10 for children under 18. Call (479) 253-8595 or visit opera.org.

Weekend on 07/20/2017