Home / Latest News /
Trooper reels in 650-pound tuna during fishing trip
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:53 p.m.
RYE, N.H. — A New Hampshire state trooper reeled in a big fish — a 650-pound tuna.
Nick Cyr said he was reading a book on his boat with two lines out Tuesday in Rye when the tuna bit one of the lines. He told WBZ-TV that he could immediately tell it was a big fish, the biggest he's reeled in in a decade of tuna fishing.
Cyr said the fish spun the boat in circles and dragged it for about 2 miles. After a 90-minute tug-of-war, Cyr managed to reel in the 9-foot fish.
He says the big check he received for the tuna will help finance what he calls his low-stress hobby of fishing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Trooper reels in 650-pound tuna during fishing trip
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.