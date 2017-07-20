Trooper reels in 650-pound tuna during fishing trip

RYE, N.H. — A New Hampshire state trooper reeled in a big fish — a 650-pound tuna.

Nick Cyr said he was reading a book on his boat with two lines out Tuesday in Rye when the tuna bit one of the lines. He told WBZ-TV that he could immediately tell it was a big fish, the biggest he's reeled in in a decade of tuna fishing.

Cyr said the fish spun the boat in circles and dragged it for about 2 miles. After a 90-minute tug-of-war, Cyr managed to reel in the 9-foot fish.

He says the big check he received for the tuna will help finance what he calls his low-stress hobby of fishing.