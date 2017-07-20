Weekend Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARGENTA ART WALK 5-8 p.m. third Friday of the month, downtown North Little Rock. Music, art, food. (501) 993-1234.

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. Annual Delta Exhibition, through Aug. 27. Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition, through Sunday. "Drawing on History: The National Drawing Invitational Retrospective," through Sept. 24. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

ARKANSAS LEAGUE OF ARTISTS 7 p.m. last Tuesday of the month, North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock. Yearly membership: $30. Visitors free. (501) 779-1475.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. "Rites of Summer," Susan Plunkett, Vonda Rainey, Bob Snider, Holly Tilley, Marie Weaver, Patricia Wilkes, continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. (501) 690-2193.

BUTLER CENTER FOR ARKANSAS STUDIES 401 President Clinton Ave. "Sammy Peters: Then & Now," through Aug. 26. "Historic Bridges of Arkansas," through Aug. 26. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 918-3033.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Chasing the Light, From Arkansas to California," photography by Paul Caldwell, through Sept. 2. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH 509 Scott St. Cumulative Subjects, through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, all day Sunday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. Super Summer Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through July 29. "Xtreme BUGS," through Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "Take Your Purse With You: The Reimagined Work of Katherine Strause," through Aug. 27. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd. Recent Works of the Arkansas Society of Printmakers, through Sept. 9. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.

GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St. North Little Rock. "Southern Abstraction," various artists, through Aug. 12. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. gregthompsonfineart.comor (501) 664-2787.

HEARNE FINE ART 1001 Wright Ave, Suite C. "XXIX Prime," through Aug. 5. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. hearnefineart.com or (501) 372-6822.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "Gordon and Wenonah Fay Holl: Collecting a Legacy," through Feb. 4. "Dawn Holder and Melissa Cowper-Smith: Traces Remain," and "Dani Ives: Portraits of Friends," through Aug. 6. "All of Arkansas: An Exhibition of Arkansas Made, County by County," through March. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. July exhibit: "The Wild Ones." Giclee drawing, 7 p.m. today. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. Military Vehicle Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 29. "Work, Fight, Give: American Relief Posters of World War II," through Oct. 5. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. "Not Forgotten: An Arkansas Family Album," Nina Robinson, through Sept. 2. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 683-3593.

M2 GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road, Suite 918. "West," Tim West, through Aug. 15. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 225-6257.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. "Human Plus," through Sept. 10. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. "Cabinet of Curiosities," through fall 2018. "True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley," through early 2018. Permanent exhibits: 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday of the month. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

RED DOOR GALLERY 3715 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. New Works by Local Artists, through Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 753-5227.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. "Nasty Woman," Gallery I, through Aug. 25; reception, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 24. "Native Voices: Native Peoples' Concepts of Health and Illness," Sequoyah National Research Center, through Aug. 3. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (501) 569-8977.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. "Arkansas League of Artists Members' Show," through July 28. Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 758-1720.

Around Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "Fashion Extravaganza," through Sept. 1. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.

ARKANSAS CRAFT SCHOOL 110 E. Main St, Mountain View. Variety of classes and instructors. Call for prices and times. arkansascraftschool.org or (870) 269-8397.

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY MUSEUM 320 University Loop West Circle, Jonesboro. "Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed," through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. (870) 972-2074.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Color In Space: The Art of Justin Bryant," through Sept. 9. "Magnificent Me," Oct. 28. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 S. Main St., Springdale. "Sensory Iconoclasts Exhibition," Case Dighero and Eve Smith, through Sept. 10. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (479) 751-5441.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CROSS COUNTY MUSEUM 711 E. Union Ave, Wynne. "Hometown Teams: How Sports Shaped America," Sunday-Sept. 1. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (870) 238-4100.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Animal Meet Human," through Oct. 30. "Not to Scale: Highlights From the Fly's Eye Dome," through March 2018. "Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest," Dale Chihuly, through Aug. 14. "Roy Lichtenstein in Focus," through July 31. Seated Woman in Chemise, Pablo Picasso, through July. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

EUREKA SPRINGS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. "World War One in Eureka Springs and Around the World," through Nov. 11. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 253-9417.

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY 369 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. "The Art of Sue Allen Pico," through Aug. 31. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. (501) 884-4930.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Chalk it Up, July 29, noon-5 p.m., create chalk art. Carlos Luna exhibition, through Sept. 17. "K. Nelson Harper: Lasting Impressions," through Sept. 3. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; human models and studio space provided, bring materials. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. Summer Series II, through July 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

KOLLECTIVE COFFEE + TEA, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. "Dreams and Shadows," art exhibit by Kirk Montgomery, through Aug. 3. Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. (501) 701-4000.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. New works by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. Finders Keepers round table for antique lovers, 1 p.m., July 28. Evenings on the Lawn, Tuesday. "On Fields Far Away: Our Community During the Great War," through Sept. 23. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154.

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. 2017 Juried Art Competition, through July 28. Visual and performing arts classes for grades K-12; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. "Quiet Places Along the Way," Judy Howard, through July 31. Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday. (479) 788-7300.

WALTON ARTS CENTER 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. "Glacial Shifts, Changing Perspectives," Diane Burko, through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and before performances. (479) 443-5600.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

CARELINK FITNESS AND WELLNESS CENTER 12th and Cleveland streets. Little Rock Country Dancers, 6-8:30 p.m. second, third and fourth Sundays most months; lessons 6-7 p.m.; members $5, guests $6; littlerockcountrydancers.com, lrcd.president.2016@gmail.com or (501) 821-9353. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays; free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15, students $7; blsdance.org, (501) 673-4090. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday; beginning swing-dance lessons (free with admission), 7-8 p.m.; members $4, guests $7; littlerockbopclub.com or (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 7-10 p.m. second Saturday of the month, $12, first visit $5. Latin and swing dance, lesson 7 p.m., dance 8-11 p.m. third and fifth Fridays, $13. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

Around Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE MERRY MIXERS 7 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month, Coronado Center, Hot Springs Village. Cost: $10, cash bar, season discount for members. (501) 915-8111.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, VFW, 2231 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67/167, Ward. Ward Country Playboys, 7 p.m. Fridays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Film

Central Arkansas

ARTISTS DEN PRESENTS LADY ANTEBELLUM 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cinemark Colonel Glenn 18, 18 Colonel Glenn Court. Tickets: $12-$14. fathomevents.com or (501) 687-0499.

ARTISTS DEN PRESENTS LADY ANTEBELLUM 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Breckenridge Stadium 12 , 1200 Breckenridge Drive. Tickets: $16-$36. fathomevents.com or (844) 462-7342.

MOVIES IN THE PARK 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, First Security Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave. Captain America: The First Avenger. rivermarket.info or (501) 375-2552.

TWO DOLLAR "TERROR TUESDAY" SERIES 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 15,Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. Attack of the Giant Leeches, Tuesday. Cost: $2. cals.org or (501) 918-3048.

Around Arkansas

CAMDEN'S MOVIES ON THE RIVER 8:15 p.m. Fridays through July 28, Camden Riverwalk Amphitheater, 405 Washington St. SE in downtown Camden. Storks, Friday.Zootopia. July 28. explorecamden.com or (870) 837-5500.

Letters

Central Arkansas

CALS SUMMER READING CLUB through July 29, various Central Arkansas Library System locations around Little Rock. Theme: "Build a Better World." Registration required. cals.org/summer-reading-club or (501) 918-3059.

DOGTOWN POETRY 5-8 p.m. Friday, Argenta Branch of William F. Laman Library, 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Dogtown Poetry on Demand at Argenta Art Walk. (501) 749-6332.

FICTION WRITERS OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS 9 a.m.-noon fourth Saturday of every month, Dining Room 3, Baptist Medical Center, 9601 Interstate 630, Exit 7. All are welcome. Membership: $20. fwca.org or (501) 982-1793.

PENPOINT WRITERS GROUP 2 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month, Amy Sanders Library, 31 Shelby Drive, Sherwood. Discussions, readings, critiques. First three visits free, $15 per year. (501) 982-1793.

STORY TIME WITH BOOK WAREHOUSE 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 9, Outlets of Little Rock, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway. (501) 455-9100.

Around Arkansas

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

WRITER'S NIGHT OUT 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 2018, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut, Rogers. (479) 292-3665.

WRITERS NIGHT OUT 5-7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday, Pizza Hut, U.S. 62 East, Eureka Springs. Meet up and discuss writing, open to everyone. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all who want to participate or listen. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

AMP OUT ALZ: A ROCK AND ROLL EVENT Fundraiser for Alzheimer's Arkansas, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave. Tickets: $25. AmpOutALZ.com or (501) 548-5811.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers, listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

MUSHROOMHEAD 7:30 p.m. July 25, Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave. Tickets: $20-$25. revroom.com or (501) 823-0090.

ORGAN PLUS 7:30-8:45 p.m. July 28, St. James United Methodist Church, 321 Pleasant Valley Drive. stjameslr.org or (501) 217-6733.

SOUNDS IN THE STACKS 6:30 p.m. July 27, Maumelle Library, 10 Lake Pointe Drive, Maumelle. With pianist Ned Perme. arkansassounds.org or 501-320-5728.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS JAZZ EXPERIENCE 6-8 p.m. Friday, Whittington Place, 301 Whittington Ave., Hot Springs. Cost: $15, members $10, students $5. hsjazzsociety.org or (501) 627-2425.

DULCIMER FESTIVAL through Saturday, Court Square, 1104 Sylamore Ave., Mountain View. Tickets: $160. (870) 269-8068.

ELVIS PRESLEY 40 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CONCERT 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Fine Arts Center Van Buren, 2001 Pointer Trail, Van Buren. Tickets: $20-$25. etatravispowell.com or (832) 312-0074.

KENNY AND AMANDA SMITH 7 p.m. Monday, Collins Theatre, 120 West Emerson St., Paragould. Suggested donation $5 per person. kenny-amandasmith.com or (870) 972-2367.

MAGIC SPRINGS CONCERT SERIES 1701 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Travis Tritt, Saturday. Sabrina Carpenter, July 29. Reserved seats: $8-$10. Park tickets: $54.99, ages 55 and older and children under 48 inches $36.99. magicsprings.com or (501) 624-0100.

MUSIC IN MURPHY: FULL HOUSE 7-9 p.m. Friday, Murphy Park, 501 S. Pleasant St., Springdale. (479) 750-8185.

RASCAL FLATTS & LAUREN ALAINA 7:30 p.m. Friday, Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Tickets: $24.75-$36.00. amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 7 p.m. fourth Saturday of the month through August, downtown El Dorado. "Songwrighter's Night with Lee Roy Parnell," Saturday. (870) 862-4747.

TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND 7 p.m. Tuesday, Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Tickets: $31-$75.50. amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS KIDS FASHION WEEK PARENTS MEETING 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Central Arkansas Library, 100 S. Rock St. arkfw.org or (501) 504-3356.

ARTHRITIS FOUNDATION CAMP ACHEAWAY Sunday-July 28, Camp Aldersgate, 2000 Aldersgate Road. (501) 708-2917.

BERRY PICKING ON WYE MOUNTAIN 7 a.m.-noon Monday-Saturday through July, Wye Mountain. Blueberries and blackberries, flowers, barrel train rides. Costs vary. (501) 330-1906.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS COIN CLUB 6 p.m. third Thursday of each month, Parkway Place Baptist Church, 303 Parkway Place. Buying, selling, swapping, appraisals, auctions, programs. (501) 351-3114.

CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE OF ARKANSAS 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. (501) 327-9222.

COMMUNITY ART NIGHT 5:30 p.m. Friday, Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, 201 E Broadway St., North Little Rock. (501) 907-6570.

COSTUME SALE 9 a.m.-noon July 29, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St. www.therep.org or (501) 378-0405.

DAVE RAMSEY'S FINANCIAL PEACE UNIVERSITY 4 p.m. Sunday and July 30, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 908 S. Cross St. Lessons on budgeting, saving for emergencies and investing. (615) 371-8881, Extension 5572.

DOG WASH FUNDRAISER 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Feed, 5235 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Cost: dog wash $15, nail trimming $5. (501) 771-0182.

END OF SUMMER READING CLUB BASH 10 a.m. July 29, Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library & Learning Center, 4800 W. 10th St. (501) 918-3059.

GEM AND MINERAL CLUB 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday of the month, Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive. Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Geology Society. Children welcome. (501) 821-2440.

GENEALOGY WORKSHOP 10-3 p.m. Saturday, Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. (501) 918-3048.

GOLDEN ACHIEVERS CELEBRATION 11 a.m. today, Arkansas State Capitol Rotunda, 500 Woodlane St. (501) 607-1796.

HOW TO DO BUSINESS WITH NASA 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Reynolds Business Center, 2801 S University Ave. Cost: $20. http://asbtdc.org/nasa-2017/ or (501) 683-7700.

INTERGENERATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY CLASS 10-2 p.m. Tuesday-July 29, Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St. Materials Fee: $30. (501) 683-3593.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK FARMERS MARKET 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30, River Market, 400 President Clinton Ave. rivermarket.info or (501) 375-2552.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older and children 1-12 $9.95. (501) 666-2406.

POPUP ARGENTA 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Main and Fourth streets, North Little Rock. Vendors, music by Joshua Asante of Amasa Hines and family-friendly sketch comedy by the Red Octopus Theater Co. (479) 970-9387.

TOMMY TERRIFIC MAGIC SHOW 10:30-11:30 a.m. today, Williams F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. (501) 758-1720.

WINFIELD FARMERS MARKET 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 9,Winfield United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road. (501) 868-4225.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSANS FOR INFORMED CONSENT 7-8 p.m. every third Thursday of the month, Kollective Coffee+Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Information for the public about vaccines. (501) 655-3870.

COWBOY ACTION SHOOTING 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Frisco City, near Rogers. arkansasleadslingers.org or (479) 422-8554.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Art and Wine Workshop by Dee Garrett, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, members $44, nonmembers $60. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. General admission: $15, children 6-12 $5. garvangardens.org or (501) 262-9300.

REMEMBER 1919: A STORY SHARING ABOUT SOUTH PHILLIPS COUNTY 3-5:30 p.m. July 30, Beth El Heritage Hall, 405 Perry St., Helena-West Helena. deltaculturalcenter.com or (800) 358-0972.

SETTLEMENT TOURS through Nov. 18, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. A tour of a special setting depicting early settlement life in Scott. Tour hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cost: $3. (501) 377-2132.

THIS IS HUNGER 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, Farmers Market & Historic Square, corner of S Church Ave. and W Center St., Fayetteville. (310) 442-0020.

WORDCAMP FAYETTEVILLE 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, University of Arkansas, Donald W. Reynolds Center, 145 N. Buchanan, Fayetteville. Cost: $20-$25. fayetteville.wordcamp.org or (479) 236-6302.

Theater

Central Arkansas

HEATHERS Friday-Sunday, July 28-30, Community Theatre of Little Rock, 320 W. Seventh St. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $18; military, students and senior citizens $16; children 4-9 $8. ctlr-act.org or (501) 410-2283.

I'M SO PROUD OF BEING LOVED BY YOU 4 p.m. July 29, Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. Tickets: $20 adults, $7 ages 5-17, 4 and under free. lujcm.org or (501) 351-2876.

THE PERVERT & THE PENTECOSTAL through Sept. 1, The Joint Theater, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets: $24. TheJointArgenta.com or (501) 372-0205.

SWEET CHARITY through July 29, Sally Riggs Insalaco Theater, Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Showtimes: 7 p.m. today and Tuesday-Wednesday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15-$30. (501) 353-1443

THE WIZARD OF OZ through Aug. 26, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Additional Wednesday matinees Wednesday, Aug. 2. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. murrysdp.com or (501) 562-3131.

Around Arkansas

39 STEPS 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Life Center Arts, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Advance tickets: show only $20, with buffet $32. At the door: $25, buffet $35. brownpapertickets.com or (800) 838-3006.

WILLY WONKA 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-July 29, The Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas, 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. Tickets: $18 members, $22 nonmembers, $5 students. artssciencecenter.tix.com or (870) 536-3375.

Auditions

Central Arkansas

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 4 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. 7th St. Show dates: Oct. 20-Nov. 5. Bring sheet music and be prepared to sing 32 bars of a song in the style of the show. Accompanist will be available. Cold readings are also possible. Supply a head shot (3-by-3-inch maximum) and completed audition form. weekendtheater.org or (501) 374-3761.

Around Arkansas

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 7 p.m. July 31, Arkansas Public Theatre, 116 S 2nd St., Rogers. Show dates: Sept. 15-Oct. 1. (479) 631-8988..

Weekend on 07/20/2017