Wong's single lifts Travs over Drillers

Joey Wong hit a run-scoring single with two outs in the sixth inning to give the Arkansas Travelers a 3-2 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night before a crowd of 4,037 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Dario Pizzano scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a flyout.

Arkansas reliever Darin Gillies got Tulsa's Matt Beaty to ground out with a runner on first to end the game for his second save of the season.

Kyle Waldrop hit an RBI single in the first inning and Pizzano scored on a ground out in the fourth to give the Travelers a 2-0 lead. The Drillers tied it up with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Blake Gailen hit an RBI single, while Errol Robinson hit an RBI double in the fifth.

Waldrop doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Travs, who won their third consecutive game after losing their previous four. Pizzano had a double and a single, and scored twice. Tyler Marlette also had a double and a single.

Arkansas right-hander Lindsey Caughel (7-8) picked up the victory after allowing 2 runs on 5 hits over 6 innings. Tulsa starter Josh Sborz (4-7) took the loss, allowing 3 runs on 9 hits over 6 innings.

Today’s game

CARDINALS AT TRAVELERS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: RHP Justin DeFratus (2-5, 5.46 ERA). Cardinals: LHP Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.63 ERA) SHORT HOPS St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk (back) made a rehab start with Springfield against Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday night. He went 1 for 4 with a three-run home run and struck out twice in Springfield’s 8-4 victory.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m. MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. WEDNESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 07/20/2017