Arkansan's heroics to get due in D.C.

WASHINGTON -- On Dec. 7, 1941, with Japanese bombs falling and American ships ablaze, Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Joe George was ordered to cut the lines that moored the USS Vestal to the USS Arizona.

He began the task but stopped when he spotted several men in the Arizona's control tower surrounded by flames and fighting to stay alive.

Instead of severing the ropes, he mounted a rescue mission, throwing a lifeline instead of cutting ties.

He broke the rules that day, but he saved six men. And now, three-quarters of a century later, his heroism is finally being recognized.

This morning, George's daughter and two of the men he rescued are to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The next stop will be at the Pentagon, where they'll meet with top military brass. But the highlight will come in the afternoon, when they'll step into the Oval Office and meet President Donald Trump.

George won't be there to shake the commander in chief's hand. The Cabot man died two decades ago, his valor unacknowledged by the nation's leaders.

But now, his deeds will be lauded at last.

Joe Ann Taylor of Cabot said she's glad it is finally happening.

"My father should be honored and recognized for what he did. For saving six men's lives at Pearl Harbor like he did," she said. "He didn't have to choose to do that, but he did. Against all odds, he stepped forward and did."

Sticking around was risky. The Arizona sank that morning, claiming the lives of 1,177 officers and crew members.

Without George's actions, the toll that day would've been even higher, survivors said.

Donald Stratton, one of the men George rescued, said the rescue wasn't easy.

The rope George threw missed its mark again and again.

"He had to throw the line four or five times before it finally got over," he said.

Eventually the stranded sailors caught the heaving line -- a line with a weight at the end typically tossed between ships or to shore to establish a connection -- and secured it to the doomed battleship.

Hanging onto the rope, they were able to climb to safety before their vessel surrendered to the sea.

Stratton, who was severely burned, recovered from his injuries. Today, he'll meet the president and pay homage to his rescuer.

He'll be joined by Lauren Bruner of Torrance, Calif., another man who owes his life to George.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, who greeted the men Thursday morning at the World War II memorial, said he wanted to recognize George's bravery.

"It's a great story of heroism," said Cotton, who served in the Army in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Navy never awarded any medals to George for the rescue. And Taylor hasn't been able to persuade them to do so.

"The Navy has its reasons, but we're still continuing to try to make sure that his memory is honored, whatever the Navy's ultimate decision is," Cotton said.

Thursday, Cotton expressed admiration for George's actions.

"On occasion, sometimes, you have to take matters into your own hands on the battlefield," he said. "There can be no doubt that he saved many lives and that's echoed through the ages. ... So I, for one, honor everything that he did and everything that all those sailors did that day."

Stratton, who was burned over 70 percent of his body, says George shouted encouragement as the six men scrambled for their lives. "Come on sailor. You can make it. Come on," George hollered.

"Everyone should know that he was there for us," Stratton said. "He's a hero to me."

