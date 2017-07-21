Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man, 76, accused of exposing himself to girl, 8
This article was published today at 9:41 a.m.
An Arkansas man is accused of exposing himself to an 8-year-old girl who was playing outside his condo last month.
Charles Phillip Peterson, 76, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of indecent exposure, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
The victim's mother filed a complaint alleging the man pulled down his pants and showed the girl his "private parts," according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper. Police say the girl was playing outside and had entered the man's yard when he spotted her through a window from inside.
It happened at a condo on Mimosa Lane south of Hot Springs, police said.
Peterson was previously convicted in 2008 of indecent exposure, the newspaper reported.
A July 31 court date is scheduled.
