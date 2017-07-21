Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man gets 10 years in prison after 70 pounds of marijuana found in home
This article was published today at 9:31 a.m.
An Arkansas man arrested after authorities seized more than 70 pounds of marijuana from his home pleaded guilty to drug charges and was sentenced to a decade in prison, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Friday.
Hunter Christian Austin, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia Tuesday in Garland County Circuit Court, the newspaper reported, noting several other counts were dismissed.
Authorities in October raided the Hot Springs residence where Austin was living, finding 72 pounds of marijuana in addition to loaded handguns, smoking devices and other items, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man gets 10 years in prison after 70 pounds of marijuana found in home
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.