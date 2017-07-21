Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 21, 2017, 2:43 p.m.

Arkansas sheriff's office spends $19,000 on body cameras

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:16 p.m.


JONESBORO — A sheriff's office in northeastern Arkansas is equipping deputies with body cameras to promote transparency and accountability.

The Jonesboro Sun reported that the Craighead County sheriff's office has purchased more than 40 cameras for $19,000.

Chief Deputy Rick Thomas said the sheriff's office is currently training all road deputies and court bailiffs how to use the cameras. He said the footage will help the department and the public with transparency when law enforcement interactions are called into question.

Thomas said the cameras will be turned on whenever a deputy interacts with a member of the public unless the interactions are simple information or assistance requests. He said the cameras will turn on automatically whenever lights and sirens are activated.

