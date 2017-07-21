Blytheville robber, killer draws 40 years

BLYTHEVILLE -- A Mississippi County Circuit Judge sentenced a Blytheville man to 40 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of a June 2016 robbery and slaying.

Michael Jackson, 25, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the death of Yuri McKeever, 27, said 2nd Judicial Circuit Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington of Jonesboro.

Police found McKeever's body inside his First Street home June 8, 2016, after they responded to a report of gunshots in the area. Police said a video surveillance camera pointed at the home's porch recorded Jackson knocking on McKeever's door about 9:20 a.m.

A minute later, a second man, Michael King, 22, was recorded entering McKeever's home.

King and Jackson left the residence carrying a bag that family members later said McKeever used to carry money and jewelry. Witnesses later identified both men.

Circuit Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced Jackson to 20 years for first-degree murder and 20 years for aggravated robbery. The sentences will run consecutively, Ellington said.

State Desk on 07/21/2017