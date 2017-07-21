Residents flee flooded Wisconsin town

MINNEAPOLIS -- Several hundred people evacuated their homes early Thursday in the small western Wisconsin community of Arcadia as heavy rain sent a creek over its banks.

The waterlogged city was among those affected by more widespread storm damage and flooding in Wisconsin and Minnesota that closed roads and triggered mudslides.

In Wisconsin, people in Arcadia, a city of 2,900 people about 45 miles north of La Crosse, voluntarily evacuated flooded neighborhoods and the downtown area starting about 2:30 a.m., Mayor Robert Reichwein said.

Reichwein said Turton Creek overflowed its banks, also flooding the city's main thoroughfare, Wisconsin 95. The Red Cross set up a shelter at a church for evacuees.

A mudslide closed part of Wisconsin 95 near Fountain City as other roads also were affected by flooding.

In northern Iowa, powerful storms damaged homes, buildings and crop fields. Also, a tornado was reported near Fort Atkinson. No injuries were reported.

In Minnesota, officials say mudslides or flooding have made parts of some highways impassable. Forecasters said up to 7 inches of rain fell overnight.

Groups sue Texas over new abortion ban

AUSTIN, Texas -- Planned Parenthood and other groups sued Texas on Thursday over a new ban on a second-trimester abortion procedure, the state's first major anti-abortion measure since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law that had prompted more than half of its abortion clinics to close.

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to stop Texas from banning a common procedure known as dilation and evacuation, which other Republican-controlled states also have tried to outlaw in recent years. Similar bans are in effect in Mississippi and West Virginia but have been blocked by courts in at least four other states.

Texas Republicans have been undeterred in pursuing new rules on abortion despite losing at the Supreme Court last year. That 5-3 decision dismantled tougher abortion regulations on clinics and doctors and amounted to the Supreme Court's strongest defense of abortion rights in a quarter-century.

Also filing the new lawsuit is Whole Woman's Health, an abortion provider, and attorneys for the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights, which also challenged the 2013 law in Texas that was known as HB2. Texas had more than 40 abortion clinics before that law took effect; there are now about half that number.

The new Texas law uses the nonmedical term "dismemberment abortion" to describe the procedure, in which forceps and other instruments are used to remove the fetus from the womb. The Center for Reproductive Rights says the procedure is the safest and most common way of terminating a second-trimester pregnancy

U.S. blames Ohio city for sewage in lake

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Justice Department have sued the Ohio city of Cleveland Heights, saying it allowed raw sewage to flow into Lake Erie tributaries.

Cleveland Heights officials are denying any liability related to the sewage overflow alleged in the lawsuit filed Wednesday, The Plain Dealer reported.

The city previously signed a consent decree that requires it to take steps to upgrade its sewer system. Officials estimate the first phase of work will cost $12 million over the next four years, and customers can expect an $18.73 increase on their monthly sewer bills.

City Manager Tanisha Briley said the city is looking at the most cost-effective remedies.

Illinoisan denies kidnapping student

URBANA, Ill. -- A 28-year-old man charged in the abduction of a University of Illinois scholar from China has pleaded innocent to the charges.

Brendt Christensen is accused of kidnapping 26-year-old Yingying Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, 140 miles southwest of Chicago. He is a recent graduate student in physics at the university.

Under questioning Thursday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long, Christensen revealed he is taking Klonopin "as an anti-depressant."

Christensen said the medication did not affect his ability to understand the charges against him.

Investigators say Zhang was abducted after she left campus to sign an apartment lease. They believe Christensen lured her into his car.

Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found.

A Section on 07/21/2017