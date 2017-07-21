Flying drones not the best replacement

Football season can't get here soon enough.

It's a sentiment many football fans share, and they are joined by Auburn co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Kodi Burns. The former Fort Smith Northside standout recently had the chance to kill some time by watching ESPN, but he wasn't a fan of what the network was airing.

"Drone racing is currently on ESPN... Hurry up football season! #WDE!!!" Burns tweeted.

The network was airing one of several races from the Drone Racing League. While not widely popular, the sport has begun to develop a small following. The league may have gained a few more fans after directly replying to Burns' tweet.

"If we were 8-5 last season we'd be rushing to get back too," the league tweeted in response.

"Punching way above its weight class, the DRL's Twitter account let loose on Burns and reminded him of the Tigers' underwhelming 2016 season," William McFadden wrote for SaturdayDownSouth.com. "Burns might have good reason to want to season to arrive sooner rather than later, though, as Auburn figures to have one of the best teams in the SEC on paper and should have more success this fall.

"Another positive for when the football season finally arrives? There will be actual games to focus on, not just Twitter burns from the Drone Racing League."

ACC still bragging

Several coaches around the Atlantic Coast Conference used the conference's media day to brag on themselves a little bit, particularly given Clemson's national championship victory over Alabama.

So much so that Florida State Coach Jimbo Fisher called the ACC the best conference in college football.

"Fortunately, [Alabama Coach] Nick Saban gets a shot to silence Fisher and Florida State in the season opener, but we have also found a way to solve the endless, conference debate," Joe Cox of SaturdayDownSouth.com wrote. "Given the success of conference showdowns in basketball, it's only a matter of time until it makes the way to football. And when it does, what could be a better matchup than the SEC and the ACC?"

Four SEC-ACC rivalries already exist (Florida vs. Florida State, Kentucky vs. Louisville, South Carolina vs. Clemson and Georgia vs. Georgia Tech), so Cox matched up the remaining 10 teams from each league to have a full-blown SEC/ACC Challenge.

Here are a couple of the games he suggested:

• Arkansas vs. Pittsburgh: "Both are relatively new to their respective conference, don't fit the geographic footptint especially well, and have proud traditions of football that they are trying to reestablish," Cox wrote. "As a bonus, in 2017, this would be an absolute shootout. First one to 50 wins, and the losing fans would get some nice barbecue or Primanti Bros. sandwiches."

Arkansas women's basketball and baseball radio announcer Phil Elson, a Pittsburgh native, might second that nomination.

• Alabama vs. Miami: "Sure, we'd love to see the Tide play Florida State or maybe Clemson, but they are accounted for. That said, Saban vs. [Miami Coach Mark] Richt is a good matchup," Cox wrote.

The rest of Cox's list:

• Auburn vs. Virginia Tech

• Texas A&M vs. Syracuse

• Ole Miss vs. Virginia

• LSU vs. N.C. State

• Tennessee vs. North Carolina

• Missouri vs. Boston College

• Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest

• Vanderbilt vs. Duke

Sports quiz

How many yards of total offense did Kodi Burns account for during his Auburn career?

Answer

2,105 yards (1,270 passing, 789 rushing, 46 receiving).

