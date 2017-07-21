Former Arkansas Senate president released from prison

JONESBORO — A former Arkansas Senate president who admitted spending more than $150,000 of campaign funds on personal items has been released from federal prison.

The Jonesboro Sun reports that former Sen. Paul Bookout was released from federal prison earlier this month and will complete the remainder of his sentence at his home in Jonesboro.

Bookout pleaded guilty to one count of federal mail fraud and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He began serving his sentence in May 2016 at a minimum-security prison in Illinois.

Federal prison officials say inmates who meet certain conditions are allowed to complete the last 10 percent of their terms in home confinement.

Bookout, a Democrat, admitted spending campaign money on clothing, liquor, a sound system and other personal items.