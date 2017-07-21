Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 21, 2017, 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Former Arkansas Senate president released from prison

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:18 a.m.

former-state-sen-paul-bookout-center-leaves-court-in-2016-in-little-rock-with-his-family-and-his-attorney-bill-stanley-right

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

Former state Sen. Paul Bookout (center) leaves court in 2016 in Little Rock with his family and his attorney, Bill Stanley (right).

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


JONESBORO — A former Arkansas Senate president who admitted spending more than $150,000 of campaign funds on personal items has been released from federal prison.

The Jonesboro Sun reports that former Sen. Paul Bookout was released from federal prison earlier this month and will complete the remainder of his sentence at his home in Jonesboro.

Bookout pleaded guilty to one count of federal mail fraud and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He began serving his sentence in May 2016 at a minimum-security prison in Illinois.

Federal prison officials say inmates who meet certain conditions are allowed to complete the last 10 percent of their terms in home confinement.

Bookout, a Democrat, admitted spending campaign money on clothing, liquor, a sound system and other personal items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Former Arkansas Senate president released from prison

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online