Former Little Rock resident who returned to Arkansas for funeral buys Powerball ticket, wins $2 million

A New Mexico man who was in Arkansas for a funeral bought a Powerball ticket, and it ended up being a $2 million winner.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Francis Mallahan claimed his prize Friday after matching five of the six numbers in the July 15 drawing. He also paid an extra $1 for the Power Play, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes.

Mallahan bought the winning ticket at the Kum & Go at 2720 Alma Highway in Van Buren, the lottery said, noting the retailer will receive a $20,000 commission for selling the ticket.

Mallahan — a former Little Rock resident — was in Van Buren for a funeral when he purchased the ticket, the lottery said. He claimed it at the lottery's Little Rock headquarters with his two brothers.

Mallahan is the 57th person to win a prize of $1 million or more since Arkansas began selling lottery tickets in 2009.