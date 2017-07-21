Home / Latest News /
Former Little Rock resident who returned to Arkansas for funeral buys Powerball ticket, wins $2 million
This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.
A New Mexico man who was in Arkansas for a funeral bought a Powerball ticket, and it ended up being a $2 million winner.
The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Francis Mallahan claimed his prize Friday after matching five of the six numbers in the July 15 drawing. He also paid an extra $1 for the Power Play, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes.
Mallahan bought the winning ticket at the Kum & Go at 2720 Alma Highway in Van Buren, the lottery said, noting the retailer will receive a $20,000 commission for selling the ticket.
Mallahan — a former Little Rock resident — was in Van Buren for a funeral when he purchased the ticket, the lottery said. He claimed it at the lottery's Little Rock headquarters with his two brothers.
Mallahan is the 57th person to win a prize of $1 million or more since Arkansas began selling lottery tickets in 2009.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Former Little Rock resident who returned to Arkansas for funeral buys Powerball ticket, wins $2 million
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.