Heat advisory covers all of Arkansas; temperatures to near triple digits

A heat advisory is in effect for the entire state with forecasters predicting high temperatures nearing triple digits for some spots and humidity that will make it feel even hotter.

The advisory continues through 8 p.m. Saturday for much of central and northern Arkansas, where afternoon temperatures Friday and Saturday afternoons are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s.

The heat index, meanwhile, which measures how the air feels when humidity is factored in, will reach upwards of 110 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Such conditions make heat-related illnesses possible, the agency noted in a statement, saying Arkansans should stay hydrated, keep to air-conditioned rooms as much as possible, avoid the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

In Little Rock, where a high of 97 was forecast Friday, it was already 89 at 10 a.m. with a heat index of 103. In West Memphis at that time, the heat index was already 106 and in Jonesboro it was 108.