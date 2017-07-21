• Zak Evans missed the birth of his daughter after being arrested and jailed for driving 108 mph in a 55 mph zone in Pineville, La., as he rushed his wife to the hospital when she went into labor.

• John Roberts, chief justice of the United States, who was once called "disgraceful" by President Donald Trump, told law students in Melbourne, Australia, that criticism from politicians doesn't dissuade judges from doing their jobs, saying, "We're certainly not above criticism -- it's a free country."

• Jeffrey Weigle, 59, of Greenwood, Ind., was charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon on accusations that he shot at a neighbor while driving his riding lawn mower after an across-the-fence argument escalated into an exchange of gunfire in which Weigle was wounded.

• James Kester, 64, facing 12 attempted-murder counts after he was accused of driving his car into mourners at a graveside service in Columbia, S.C., told a judge he was angry that the mental-health agency where the deceased woman had worked had prevented him from seeing his daughter, who died in 2016.

• Christopher Huntley, a firefighter in Orange County, Fla., was suspended without pay for selling to a woman for $390 four complimentary Walt Disney World tickets given to first responders after the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

• Nick Cyr, an off-duty state trooper, said he was reading a book in his boat off Rye, N.H., when an Atlantic bluefin tuna struck his fishing line, spinning his boat in circles and dragging it about 2 miles in a 90-minute tug of war before Cyr managed to reel in the 9-foot, 650-pound fish.

• Peter Houde, a New Mexico State University professor, said a team spent a week digging up a 1.2 million-year-old fossilized skull of an elephantlike stegomastodon discovered when 10-year-old Jude Sparks tripped over a tusk while on a family hike in the desert near Las Cruces, N.M.

• Antonio Bargallo, 69, of Schenectady, N.Y., will serve 21 years in prison under a deal struck with prosecutors after pleading guilty to murder for dousing his wife with gasoline and setting her on fire during an argument.

• Kia Hampton, 28, of Louisville, Ky., crowned Miss Kentucky USA for 2011, was indicted on felony charges after prosecutors said she was caught smuggling marijuana into a prison in Lima, Ohio.

