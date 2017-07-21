Lamar man held in slaying charged

A Johnson County man awaits arraignment after being charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man in May.

Billy Don Martin Jr., 33, of Lamar was being held in the Johnson County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond after being charged last week with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Donald Skidmore.

An arraignment date was not listed in Johnson County Circuit Court online records.

A news release from the Johnson County sheriff's office said a sheriff's deputy was dispatched about 1 a.m. May 26 to 235 Private Road 3555 outside Clarksville city limits on a report of a shooting. A probable cause affidavit said Martin told the dispatcher he had killed someone.

In the affidavit, sheriff's Deputy Chris Brownlow said that when he arrived, he asked Martin where the injured person was located.

According to the affidavit, Martin pointed toward the home where Skidmore lived and said, "I shot him in the head and pulled him outside." .

Brownlow wrote that after handcuffing Martin, he found Skidmore's body on the ground with blood on his face.

State Desk on 07/21/2017