Little Rock man accused of stabbing father 11 times during robbery

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man accused of stabbing his father 11 times in a robbery this month.

Johnny Earl Scott Jr., 39, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property, and third-degree domestic battery.

Officers were called to his father's home at 32 Melinda Drive shortly before 3:30 a.m. on July 9. They found a bloodied Johnny Scott Sr., 68, who had been stabbed repeatedly. Police said he was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary with life-threatening injuries.

The elder Scott's wife, Izetta Scott, 67, told police that three masked men had kicked down their bedroom door, threatened them with weapons and demanded money, guns and drugs, according to a police report. The intruders forced Izetta Scott to leave the room and go downstairs.

The robbers soon fled the residence and Izetta Scott found her husband "bleeding all over his body," according to the report.

Investigators reportedly searched the house and found Scott Jr., who lived with his parents, in a locked bedroom.

Police arrested the younger Scott on Thursday after his father identified him as one of the robbers, according to an arrest report.