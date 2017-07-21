Little Rock shooting victim identified

Authorities have identified a teenager who was found fatally shot on a residential street Tuesday night in Little Rock.

Officers were sent to the 4800 block of West 14th Street around 11:20 p.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot.

They found 19-year-old Samuel "Chris" Gilmore lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Gilmore, whom police said had recently moved to Little Rock from Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A resident of an apartment complex in the area who spotted Gilmore in the street and called 911 said the teen had been shot twice in the chest and once in the head. The man also said he watched a silver or white four-door compact car speed off toward 12th Street.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said Thursday that Gilmore has an aunt who lives in Little Rock, but it was unclear why the teen recently moved to Arkansas.

Gilmore's death marked the 32nd killing reported by Little Rock police this year.

Print Headline: LR shooting victim identified