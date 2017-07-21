PHOTOS: Police seek man who robbed Little Rock grocery store; business also held up less than 2 weeks earlier

Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a Little Rock grocery store at gunpoint Friday morning, the second hold up there in little more than a week.

It wasn't immediately clear if the two robberies at Fair Park Grocery, 3201 Fair Park Blvd., were related, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman said.

The latest robbery happened around 8:15 a.m., according to a police report.

Police said the assailant brought beer up to the counter before showing a handgun, demanding cash and then fleeing east with the stolen money.

He was described as a black man in his early-to-mid 30s who stands about 5 foot 11 and has a small beard. He wore white shirt and blue jeans and had a black do-rag on his head. Surveillance cameras captured images of the man, which police released in a bid to identify him.

The same grocery store was robbed July 12 by a pair of gunmen who escaped with $300 in cash, police said.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.