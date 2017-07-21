TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple-vehicle wreck on U.S. 67 in central Arkansas causing delays

State police are clearing traffic on southbound U.S. 67 in Jacksonville after several vehicles were involved in a pileup Friday morning, spokesman Liz Chapman said.

Four or five vehicles got entangled in the wreck in the southbound lane of the highway near the Redmond Road exit, Chapman said around 8 a.m.

One of the lanes is already cleared, and state police recently arrived on scene to get traffic moving, she said.

At this time, police do not believe anyone was seriously injured, Chapman said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the pileup.

The Arkansas Online traffic map shows a couple of miles of backed-up traffic stretching north from the Redmond Road exit past the Arkansas 161 exit on southbound U.S. 67.