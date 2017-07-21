Planning commission approves of planned Taco Bueno at Little Rock shopping center

Members of the Little Rock Planning Commission have signaled their approval for the development of a second Taco Bueno location in the city.

The commission voted 7-2 during its Thursday meeting at city hall to recommend that the project move forward.

Nine of the planning commission’s 11 members were present during Thursday’s hearing.

The proposed restaurant is planned at the 123,880-square-foot Markham Square shopping center, which is at 9101 W. Markham St.

A resident whose property in the 100 block of Pryor Street sits just west of the site objected to the plan, telling board members that the area already has plenty of development.

"That’s just too much noise. … I don’t think we need anything else in that area," Eleanor Jones said at the meeting.

In June, a plumbing permit was filed with the Arkansas Department of Health for a Taco Bueno at the site.

Documents with the city of Little Rock show the 2,300-square-foot eatery would include a drive-thru on the property’s northwest side.

Little Rock currently has one other Taco Bueno at on the city’s south side. Another location of the chain is set just north of Arkansas’ capital city at the intersections of John F. Kennedy and Pershing boulevards in North Little Rock.